Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mahesh Babu Birthday Special know about his wealth and cars

127 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति के मालिक सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ,उनकी इन 5 कारों की कीमत कर देगी हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 06:08 AM IST
mahesh babu
1 of 7
mahesh babu - फोटो : file photo
साउथ फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू का जन्मदिन 9 अगस्त को होता है। फिल्मी बैकग्राउंड परिवार से संबंध रखने वाले महेश बाबू ने कई शानदार फिल्में दी हैं। वह साउथ के सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले सुपरस्टार में से माने जाते हैं। संपत्ति के मामले में भी महेशा बाबू कई अभिनेताओं से आगे हैं। इस बात की खुलास का तब हुआ जब इसी साल टैक्स का भुगतान न करने पर वस्तु एवं सेवा कर (GST) विभाग ने उनके सभी खातों को सील कर दिया था।
mahesh babu birthday special south cinema महेश बाबू जन्मदिन विशेष साउथ सिनेमा
mahesh babu
mahesh babu - फोटो : file photo
lamborghini gallardo
lamborghini gallardo
Range Rover Velar
Range Rover Velar - फोटो : file photo
टोयोटा लैंड क्रूजर
टोयोटा लैंड क्रूजर - फोटो : file photo
मर्सिडीज बेंज की नई ई क्लास में एस क्लास की झलक साफ नजर आती है।
मर्सिडीज बेंज की नई ई क्लास में एस क्लास की झलक साफ नजर आती है। - फोटो : Amit Dwivedi
Audi A8
Audi A8 - फोटो : file photo
