करण जौहर पर नई मुसीबत और रणवीर सिंह के विज्ञापन पर कंपनी की सफाई, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5fb811d98ebc3e67a03367ee","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-files-a-complaint-against-karan-johar-and-bingo-clarify-over-ranveer-singh-advertisement-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करण जौहर और रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fb811d98ebc3e67a03367ee","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-files-a-complaint-against-karan-johar-and-bingo-clarify-over-ranveer-singh-advertisement-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अली फजल
- फोटो : instagram/alifazal9
{"_id":"5fb811d98ebc3e67a03367ee","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-files-a-complaint-against-karan-johar-and-bingo-clarify-over-ranveer-singh-advertisement-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बेटी के साथ शिल्पा शेट्टी
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5fb811d98ebc3e67a03367ee","slug":"madhur-bhandarkar-files-a-complaint-against-karan-johar-and-bingo-clarify-over-ranveer-singh-advertisement-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम