शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Lok Sabha Elections not only related to Congress these 4 rumors are also around Sapna Chaudhary

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने को लेकर सपना चौधरी के बारे में फैलीं थीं ये 4 अफवाहें, जो निकलीं झूठ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 04:54 PM IST
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी
1 of 6
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी - फोटो : ANI
हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबरों से राजनीति में अचानक से गर्माहट आ गई थी। सपना ने बाकायदा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबरों को नकारा। साथ ही, हर अफवाह को दरकिनार कर दिया। आगे की स्लाइड में देखिए, बीती शाम सपना चौधरी के बारे में क्या-क्या अफवाहें फैली, जो सपना चौधरी की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में झूठी साबित हुईं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sapna chaudhary congress dancer sapna chaudhary raj babbar upa lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha elections सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस डांसर सपना चौधरी राज बब्बर यूपीए लोक सभा चुनाव 2019 लोक सभा चुनाव
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से इंकार करते ही ट्रोल हुईं सपना चौधरी, यूजर बोले- 'मथुरा से टिकट न मिला, इसलिए...?'

24 मार्च 2019

डॉली जैन
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी जैसी शख्सियत को साड़ी पहनाती है ये महिला, लाखों में कमाई और दर्ज है ये रिकॉर्ड

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
anushka virat
Bollywood

कुछ इस तरह इटली में हुई थी अनुष्का शर्मा की विदाई, शादी के एक साल बाद सामने आया VIDEO

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबरों पर बिफरीं सपना, मीडिया के सामने किए दावों पर खड़े हुए सवाल

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
sapna choudhary, hema malini
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने इतिहास दोहराया तो मथुरा में ही हेमा मालिनी को टक्कर दे सकती हैं सपना चौधरी

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir Alia Neetu
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर ने बेटे रणबीर और आलिया की अवार्ड के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर, लिखा प्यारा सा कैप्शन

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

doordarshan shows
Bollywood

दूरदर्शन के ये 5 शो घर-घर में हुए जबरदस्त हिट, रामायण देखने के लिए तो आज भी बेताब रहते हैं लोग

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

ये हैं 3 तस्वीरें जिनसे फैली सपना चौधरी के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की अफवाह, 2 पर्चियों ने खोला सच

24 मार्च 2019

Filmfare Awards 2019
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: आलिया और रणबीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Karan Johar Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

ट्रोल होते ही करण जौहर को हुआ गलती का अहसास, आए शाहरुख के पास और शेयर की प्यारी सी सेल्फी

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

मियामी में पति निक के साथ हॉलीडे एन्जॉय कर रही हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सामने आई रोमांटिक तस्वीर

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का दिखा गजब का अंदाज, देखें कौन पहुंचा कैसे

24 मार्च 2019

katrina kaif ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना को देखते ही पास जा पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, आलिया के सामने ही लगाया गले

24 मार्च 2019

filmfare awards
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड में किया गया ट्रिब्यूट, बेटियों के साथ इमोशनल हुए बोनी कपूर

24 मार्च 2019

तानाजी - द अनसंग वारियर
Bollywood

केसरी और मणिकर्णिका के साइडइफेक्ट्स, अजय देवगन की तानाजी अब इस साल नहीं होगी रिलीज

24 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Surekha Sikri
Bollywood

73 की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस ने जीता पहला फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड, नसीरुद्दीन शाह से है सीधा कनेक्शन

24 मार्च 2019

uday chopra
Bollywood

उदय चोपड़ा ने सुसाइड वाले ट्वीट को कुछ घंटे बाद किया डिलीट, फैंस के सामने ऐसे दे रहे सफाई

24 मार्च 2019

kesari, total dhamaal
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की 'केसरी' को मिला वीकेंड का फायदा, 150 करोड़ के क्लब में 'टोटल धमाल'

24 मार्च 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

मुश्किलों भरा रहा है सपना चौधरी का सफर, लोगों से तंग आकर खा लिया था जहर

24 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

पहला अवॉर्ड मिलते ही सारा ने शेयर की KISS वाली फोटो, कई राज्यों में बैन थी ये फिल्म

24 मार्च 2019

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सपना चौधरी - फोटो : ANI
Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary - फोटो : instagram
कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं सपना चौधरी
कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं सपना चौधरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी - फोटो : ANI
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी - फोटो : file photo
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.