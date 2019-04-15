शहर चुनें

लिव-इन में रहते हुए लारा ने दो-दो मॉडल्स को किया डेट, फिर शादीशुदा खिलाड़ी पर आया दिल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 03:29 PM IST
Lara Dutta
1 of 5
Lara Dutta - फोटो : Instagram
पूर्व मिस यूनिवर्स, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल लारा दत्ता 16 अप्रैल को अपना जन्मदिन मनाती हैं। 16 अप्रैल 1978 को उनका जन्म उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद में हुआ। जिस साल (2000) लारा दत्ता मिस यूनिवर्स बनीं, उसी साल प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने भी मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीता। मगर मॉडलिंग से एक्टिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखने वालीं लारा दत्ता को बॉलीवुड में वह मुकाम ना मिल सका जो प्रियंका ने हासिल की। दोनों के रिश्ते भी कभी सामान्य नहीं रहे। 

कहा जाता है कि शुरुआती दिनों में ही लारा दत्ता केे बैक टू बैक अफेयर्स की खबरों की वजह से उनका करियर प्रभावित हुआ। केली दोरजी से लेकर डीनो मोरिया तक और टाइगर वुड्स से लेकर महेश भूपति तक से लारा का नाम जुड़ा। उनकी लव लाइफ हमेशा विवादों में घिरती रही।
लारा दत्ता महेश भूपति डीनो मोरिया बर्थ डे स्पेशल
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta - फोटो : Instagram
Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi
Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi - फोटो : instagram
Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi
Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi - फोटो : instagram
