शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kumar Sanu Birthday and Kapil Sharma Responds To Mukesh Khanna entertainment news

कुमार सानू का जन्मदिन और मुकेश खन्ना को कपिल शर्मा का जवाब, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 06:55 AM IST
कुमार सानू और कपिल शर्मा
1 of 5
कुमार सानू और कपिल शर्मा - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
90 के दशक में कुमार सानू ने अपने गानों से तहलका मचा दिया था। हर युवा की जुबान पर बस उनके गाए गाने होते थे। कुमार सानू का जन्म 20 अक्तूबर 1957 को कोलकाता में हुआ था। अपनी आवाज से लोगों को दिवाना बनाने वाले सानू के लिए गायक बनना इतना आसान नहीं था। इसके लिए तो उन्होंने अपने पिता से मार भी खाई थी।

कुमार सानू ने माफिया गैंग के सामने दिया पहला लाइव परफॉर्मेंस, पता चलते ही पिता ने कर दी थी पिटाई

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bollywood national kumar sanu kapil sharma mukesh khanna sushant singh rajput sanjay dutt
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

कमल सदाना
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर खत्म हो गया था इस हीरो का पूरा परिवार, मां-बहन को गोली मारकर पिता ने कर ली थी खुदकुशी

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कुमार सानू
Bollywood

कुमार सानू ने माफिया गैंग के सामने दिया पहला लाइव परफॉर्मेंस, पता चलते ही पिता ने कर दी थी पिटाई

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

बच्चे को गाना गाता देख मुरीद हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, बोले- बच्चा तो अपने पिता का भी बाप है

20 अक्टूबर 2020

फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Web Series

This Week On OTT: कालीन भैया से मुकाबले को तैयार हुई डिजिटल सेना, मोबाइल पर ये सब रिलीज होने वाला है

20 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें कुंडली पर सूर्य का प्रभाव
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें कुंडली पर सूर्य का प्रभाव
संजय दत्त
Bollywood

जल्द ठीक हो जाएंगे संजय दत्त, परिवार के सदस्य ने कहा- इलाज का हो रहा अच्छा असर

19 अक्टूबर 2020

RHTDM
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: संपूर्ण शाकाहारी माधवन ने ऐसे की चिकन खाने वाले सीन की शूटिंग, लोगों को सीक्वेल का इंतजार

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: डीडीएलजे की रिलीज को पूरे हुए 25 साल, सिमरन के किरदार ने यूं बदल दी भारतीय युवतियों की छवि

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कपिल शर्मा, मुकेश खन्ना
Television

कपिल के शो को मुकेश खन्ना ने बताया था 'फूहड़', अब कॉमेडियन ने दिया जवाब

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएड्स और अगिसिलाओस
Bollywood

ड्रग्स केस में पकड़ा गया भाई तो अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

19 अक्टूबर 2020

KBC 12
Television

केबीसी में होने जा रहा यूपी के मदरसों का गुणगान, रायबरेली से पहुंची इस टीजर ने सुनाई अनोखी दास्तां

19 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें कुंडली पर सूर्य का प्रभाव
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें कुंडली पर सूर्य का प्रभाव
Ludo Trailer Review
Reviews

Ludo Trailer Review: अनुराग बसु के ये हैं दैमार, सीको पटाखा, सुतली बम व अनार, बोनस में फुलझड़ियां

19 अक्टूबर 2020

मुथैया मुरलीधरन की बायोपिक
Bollywood

विजय सेतुपति ने इसलिए किया श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाज मुरलीधरन की बायोपिक से किनारा, ये है पूरा घटनाक्रम

19 अक्टूबर 2020

कपिल शर्मा, अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने कपिल शर्मा पर लगाया आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार अंदाज में कही ये बात

19 अक्टूबर 2020

लाल सिंह चड्ढा
Bollywood

'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' की शूटिंग पर आमिर खान के साथ हादसा, असहनीय दर्द के बाद भी ऐसे जारी रखी शूटिंग

19 अक्टूबर 2020

रुबीना दिलैक, अनुभव शुक्ला
Television

Bigg Boss 14: रुबीना और अनुभव का बड़ा झूठ आया सामने ! पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट ने किया खुलासा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

दीया मिर्जा, आर माधवन
Bollywood

19 Years of RHTD: फैंस को खूब भाया 'मैडी' का अंदाज, 'रीना' के प्यार के लिए 'सैम' से ली थी टक्कर

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon
Bollywood

दिनेश विजन पर भारी पड़ रही निर्देशक बनने की चाहत, तीन फिल्मों पर संकट के बादल, अब इस फिल्म से आस

19 अक्टूबर 2020

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

प्रभास स्टारर 'आदिपुरुष' को लगा बड़ा झटका, फिल्म में भगवान 'शिव' का रोल इसलिए नहीं कर रहे अजय देवगन

19 अक्टूबर 2020

सनी देओल, युवराज सिंह
Bollywood

Sunny Deol Birthday: युवराज सिंह सहित फैंस ने दी सनी देओल को जन्मदिन की बधाई, अभिनेता ने सभी ऐसे किया धन्यवाद

19 अक्टूबर 2020

कार्तिक आर्यन, सलमान खान
Bollywood

नए लुक में नजर आए कार्तिक आर्यन, फैंस को याद आए 'तेरे नाम' के सलमान खान

19 अक्टूबर 2020

पटौदी पैलेस
Bollywood

PHOTOS: पटौदी पैलेस के हर कोने में झलकता है नवाबी लुक, कीमत 800 करोड़

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Darr
Bollywood

16 साल तक इसलिए शाहरुख से बात नहीं करते थे सनी देओल, इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान मिला था धोखा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

कुमार सानू और कपिल शर्मा
कुमार सानू और कपिल शर्मा - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएड्स और अगिसिलाओस
गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएड्स और अगिसिलाओस - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : PTI
संजय दत्त
संजय दत्त - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
कपिल शर्मा, मुकेश खन्ना
कपिल शर्मा, मुकेश खन्ना - फोटो : File Photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X