Koena Mitra Gets Eliminated and Govinda Reveals his 6 name secret entertainment news

कोएना मित्रा के एलिमिनेशन से और गोविंदा के खुलासे तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 07:16 AM IST
Bollywood
'बिग बॉस' सीजन 13 के पहले ऐलिमिनेशन में दलजीत कौर के बाहर होने के बाद दूसरा ऐलिमिनेशन भी हो चुका है। रविवार को प्रसारित हुए वीकएंड का वार में सलमान खान ने घर से बेघर होने के लिए कोएना मित्रा के नाम की घोषणा की। अचानक शो से कोएना का बाहर आना फैंस के लिए कॉफी शॉकिंग लगा।

Bigg Boss 13: दलजीत कौर के बाद घर से बेघर हुई ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस को लगा झटका
koena mitra govinda entertainment news parmeet sethi the kapil sharma show
