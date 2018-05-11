बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शाहरुख-अमिताभ के बंगले की कीमत चौंकाने वाली, सैफ अली खान ने इन सबको दे दी मात
भावना शर्मा, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 02:28 PM IST
हाल ही में सोनम कपूर ने दिल्ली बेस्ड बिजनेसमैन आनंद आहूजा से शादी की है । खबरों की मानें तो आनंद 3000 करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं । दिल्ली में उनके बंगले की कीमत 173 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af55af84f1c1be3408b4649","slug":"know-the-cost-of-amitabh-bachchan-and-shahrukh-khan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.