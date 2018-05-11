शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   know the cost of amitabh bachchan and shahrukh khan house

शाहरुख-अमिताभ के बंगले की कीमत चौंकाने वाली, सैफ अली खान ने इन सबको दे दी मात

भावना शर्मा, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 02:28 PM IST
पटौदी पैलेस
1 of 8
हाल ही में सोनम कपूर ने दिल्ली बेस्ड बिजनेसमैन आनंद आहूजा से शादी की है । खबरों की मानें तो आनंद 3000 करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं । दिल्ली में उनके बंगले की कीमत 173 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shahrukh khan saif ali khan amitabh bachchan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

raj kundra and shilpa shetty
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी से कम खूबसूरत नहीं है राज कुंद्रा की पहली पत्नी, तलाक के बाद हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

11 मई 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन में ऋषि कपूर ने सलमान खान की भाभी से कर दी ऐसी बात, सुन तिलमिला उठा पूरा परिवार

11 मई 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

11 साल के करियर में इन 5 एक्ट्रेसेज को डेट कर चुके हैं रणबीर कपूर, एक पहुंच गई थीं डिप्रेशन में

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के अफेयर पर मां का ऐसा बयान, सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे रणबीर कपूर

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान की जासूसी से पहले रेप सीन के लिए भी 'राजी' हो चुकी हैं आलिया, देखिए ऐसे 5 दमदार रोल

11 मई 2018

Aishwarya Rai
Bollywood

आखिरकार ऐश्वर्या राय ने सोशल मीडिया पर मारी एंट्री, कब खुलेगा इन 5 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का खाता?

11 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

urvashi rautela
Bollywood

कार के अंदर उर्वशी रौतेला ने दिए पोज फिर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटोज, दिल थाम कर देखें...

11 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी के बाद सोनम के साथ आनंद ने डाली ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर बोले-विराट कोहली को मत करो कॉपी

11 मई 2018

pooja bedi
Bollywood

B'dy Spl: एक एड से ही पूजा बेदी ने मचा दी थी खलबली, अमिताभ से लेकर सलमान पर भी लगा चुकी हैं ऐसे आरोप

11 मई 2018

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

शादी के दिन ही हनीमून पर अंगद के साथ निकलीं नेहा धूपिया, पति का हाथ पकड़े एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट

11 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन से आलिया और रणबीर की गुपचुप बातों का वीडियो आया सामने, छिपाने की कोशिश की लेकिन...

11 मई 2018

SONAM KAPOOR
Bollywood

इस वजह से सोनम के रांझणा ने रिसेप्शन पार्टी में पहने थे स्पोर्ट्स शूज, लोगों ने किया था जमकर TROLL

11 मई 2018

zaira wasim
Bollywood

4 साल से डिप्रेशन में थी 'दंगल गर्ल' जायरा वसीम, ट्वीट में किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

11 मई 2018

alia bhatt
Bollywood

25 की उम्र में आलिया हैं करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी की मालकिन, केवल एड फिल्मों से हर दिन कमाती हैं 1 लाख

11 मई 2018

Lisa Haydon
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस ने पानी में कराया फोटोशूट, तस्वीर देखकर यूजर ने कहा- बच्चे को मार डालोगी क्या?

11 मई 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

Cannes 2018: रेड कार्पेट पर दीपिका का जलवा, पारदर्शी गाउन में तस्वीर डालकर कही यह बात

11 मई 2018

Ranbir and Alia
Bollywood

सोनम के रिसेप्शन में रणबीर-आलिया को साथ देख भड़के यूजर्स, 'रहो दूर, 2 को भेज चुका है डिप्रेशन में'

11 मई 2018

super 30
Bollywood

'सुपर 30' के संगीतकारों से मिलने के बाद आनंद कुमार ने दिया ऐसा बयान, खुश हो जाएंगे ऋतिक

11 मई 2018

Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

शादी से पहले पति अंगद बेदी संग जमकर नाची थीं नेहा धूपिया, वीडियो देख झूम उठेंगे

11 मई 2018

Pooja Bedi
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: 5 लोगों को डेट करने के बाद भी अकेली हैं पूजा बेदी, सौतेली मां से हैं 6 साल बड़ी

11 मई 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट की 'राजी' हर मामले में लगेगी बेस्ट, देखने को मजबूर करेंगे ये 5 कारण

11 मई 2018

मृणालिनी साराभाई
Bollywood

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी के परिवार से थीं ये दिग्गज डांसर, 5 साल की उम्र में ही तय कर लिया करियर

11 मई 2018

पटौदी पैलेस
सोनम कपूर
मन्नत
जलसा
पटौदी पैलेस
किनारा
अक्षय कुमार
आमिर खान

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.