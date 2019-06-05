करीना कपूर ने कही दोबारा शादी करने की बात तो दंग रह गईं मानुषी, बोलीं-आप तो शादीशुदा हैं फिर क्यों?

{"_id":"5cf78724bdec22072b5a7303","slug":"kareena-kapoor-talk-about-her-second-wedding-with-manushi-chillar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0906\u092a \u0924\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kareena and Saif
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cf78724bdec22072b5a7303","slug":"kareena-kapoor-talk-about-her-second-wedding-with-manushi-chillar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0906\u092a \u0924\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kareena kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf78724bdec22072b5a7303","slug":"kareena-kapoor-talk-about-her-second-wedding-with-manushi-chillar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0906\u092a \u0924\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kareena kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf78724bdec22072b5a7303","slug":"kareena-kapoor-talk-about-her-second-wedding-with-manushi-chillar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0906\u092a \u0924\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kareena kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf78724bdec22072b5a7303","slug":"kareena-kapoor-talk-about-her-second-wedding-with-manushi-chillar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0906\u092a \u0924\u094b \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kareena, Saif and Taimur
- फोटो : Instagram