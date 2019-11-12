शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   kareena kapoor and aamir khan do party during laal singh chaddha shooting

'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' की शूटिंग के बीच करीना और आमिर ने की पार्टी, क्रू मेंबर के साथ तस्वीरें आईं समाने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 09:51 AM IST
laal singh chaddha
1 of 5
laal singh chaddha - फोटो : social media
फिल्म '3 ईडियट्स' में काम करने के बाद एक बार फिर करीना कपूर और आमिर खान साथ दिखेंगे। इस हिट जोड़ी को फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' में दर्शक देख पाएंगे। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। हाल ही में फिल्म के सेट से कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई थीं। अब लाल सिंह चड्ढा की पूरी ने पार्टी की जिसकी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
aamir khan laal singh chaddha kareena kapoor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

lata
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी ने लता मंगेशकर के लिए मांगी दुआ, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'भगवान उन्हें इस संकट से बाहर निकाले'

12 नवंबर 2019

bala
Bollywood

'बाला' की कमाई पर वीकडेज का भी नहीं पड़ा असर, चार दिन में जुटा लिए इतने करोड़

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
rekha
Bollywood

जब इस हीरो के साथ वक्त गुजारने के लिए रेखा ने निर्देशक के सामने रखी थी ऐसी शर्त!

12 नवंबर 2019

gabbar khan
Bollywood

'गब्बर' के रोल के लिए अमजद को नहीं लेना चाहते थे सलीम खान, इसी किरदार ने रचा इतिहास

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Anand Patwardhan
Bollywood

अयोध्या फैसले से निराश है ये फिल्म निर्देशक, बाबरी मस्जिद को बताया राष्ट्रीय स्मारक

12 नवंबर 2019

सोहा अली खान, अमिताभ बच्चन, तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा गुरु पूर्णिमा, अमिताभ से लेकर तापसी-सोहा तक ने फैंस को दी बधाई

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

sushmita sen single mother
Bollywood

10 साल की बेटी ने 'गोद' लिए जाने पर लिखा खत, पढ़ते ही भावुक हो गईं सुष्मिता सेन

12 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

बिग बॉस 13: जब देर रात फूल लेकर मनाने पहुंचीं शहनाज, हाथ पकड़ सिद्धार्थ ने खींचा और...

12 नवंबर 2019

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
विज्ञापन
Ranjeet
Bollywood

अपनी फिल्म में रंजीत को ही विलेन बनाना चाहती थीं एक्ट्रेस, सुनील दत्त ने बदल दिया था नाम

12 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

अस्पताल में भर्ती लता मंगेशकर से अमजद खान-रंजीत के जन्मदिन तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की पांच बड़ी खबरें

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Amjad Khan
Bollywood

जानिए गब्बर का किरदार किस अभिनेता ने ठुकराया, किसे मिल न पाया, किसने नाम कमाया?

12 नवंबर 2019

Usha Mangeshkar and Lata Mangeshkar
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर को नहीं मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी, बहन ऊषा ने इंटरव्यू में किया खुलासा!

12 नवंबर 2019

Shweta Tiwari
Television

पति अभिनव कोहली से बिगड़ते रिश्ते पर श्वेता तिवारी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, शादी को बताया जहरीला घाव

12 नवंबर 2019

Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया को करना पड़ा था बॉडी शेमिंग का सामना, बोलीं- मुझे मोटी तक...

12 नवंबर 2019

kiss scene
Bollywood

बिना KISS के बात नहीं बनती, बॉलीवुड में कैसे शूट होते हैं किसिंग सीन? पहली बार जानें सच्चाई

11 नवंबर 2019

Dostana 2
Bollywood

दिल्ली में 'दोस्ताना' हो पाना मुश्किल, धुंध ने खड़ी कीं करण की फिल्म के लिए मुश्किलें

11 नवंबर 2019

Veer Zara
Bollywood

#15YrsOfVeerZara: रोमांस किंग ने जब रानी को पिता की नजरों से देखा तो ऐसा था रानी मुखर्जी की रिएक्शन

11 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn, aif Ali Khan,Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood

'तानाजी' के पोस्टर पर काजोल-शाहरुख का कमेंट, क्या करीना से जलते हैं सैफ? पांच खबरें

11 नवंबर 2019

सलमान खान और पूजा डडवाल
Bollywood

मंदिर में सलमान की फोटो लगाकर पूजना चाहती है ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- मुझे दिया है नया जीवन

11 नवंबर 2019

riteish deshmukh
Bollywood

राजनीति के सवाल पर रितेश देशमुख का जवाब, कहा- 'पूरी जिंदगी पावर देखी है..'

11 नवंबर 2019

Kbc
Television

KBC: इन सवालों के जवाब देकर करोड़पति बने ये सात कंटेस्टेंट, सुशील ने तो पांच करोड़ जीते

11 नवंबर 2019

Disha patani Sister khushboo patani pics goes viral on internet she is an Army Officer
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी की बहन खुशबू लाइमलाइट से दूर करती हैं ये काम, वायरल होती हैं तस्वीरें

11 नवंबर 2019

laal singh chaddha
laal singh chaddha - फोटो : social media
laal singh chaddha
laal singh chaddha - फोटो : social media
aamir khan
aamir khan - फोटो : social media
aamir khan
aamir khan - फोटो : social media
Lal Singh Chaddha
Lal Singh Chaddha - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देशभर में 550वें प्रकाश पर्व की धूम, कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए घाटों पर उमड़े लोग

देशभर में आज कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए नदी के घाटों पर श्रद्धालु उमड़े। हरिद्वार में श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। अयोध्या में भी श्रद्धालुओं का तांता लगा रहा। 550वें प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर गुरुद्वारों को भी खूब सजाया गया है।

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:26

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता का संघर्ष, किसकी बनेगी सरकार या फिर लगेगा राष्ट्रपति शासन

12 नवंबर 2019

एनसीपी 1:44

सत्ता के फेर में फंस गई शिवसेना, एनसीपी को सरकार बनाने का मिला न्योता

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन 11:56

अमर उजाला विशेष | टीेएन शेषन के अनसुने किस्से

11 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:06

इस शख्स के हाथ में है जादू, सुई से दिखाता है कमाल

11 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited