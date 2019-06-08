शहर चुनें

करण ओबेरॉय केस में नया खुलासा, रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला करती थी काला जादू का इस्तेमाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:24 PM IST
करण ओबेरॉय
करण ओबेरॉय - फोटो : Twitter
शुक्रवार को करण ओबेरॉय को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत दे दी। बता दें कि एक्टर पर महिला ज्योतिषी के रेप का आरोप लगा है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने करण को 50 हजार रुपए के निजी मुचलके पर रिहा करने का आदेश दिया है। करण पर आरोप लगाने वाली महिला पर पिछले दिनों हमला हुआ था, जिसके बाद यह बात सामने आई कि इस हमले में उनका वकील अली काशिफ खान का हाथ था।
karan oberoi case
