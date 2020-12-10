शहर चुनें
लव जिहाद कानून के समर्थन में कंगना रणौत और अनिल कपूर ने मांगी माफी, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 12:58 AM IST
कंगना रणौत और अनिल कपूर
कंगना रणौत और अनिल कपूर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अदाकारा कंगना रणौत फिल्मों के अलावा सामाजिक-राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर खुलकर अपनी राय देने के लिए भी चर्चा में रहती हैं। बहुत बार उन्हें अपनी राय की वजह से लोगों की आलोचना का भी सामना करना पड़ता है लेकिन वह कभी भी इन आलोचना से नहीं डरती हैं। अब कंगना रणौत ने लव जिहाद के कानून को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। 

अब लव जिहाद कानून के समर्थन में उतरीं कंगना रणौत, विरोध करने वालों से पूछा ये तीखा सवाल
 
कंगना रणौत और अनिल कपूर
कंगना रणौत और अनिल कपूर - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
दिल बेचारा
दिल बेचारा - फोटो : फाइल
कृति सेनन
कृति सेनन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद
डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनिल कपूर
अनिल कपूर - फोटो : Twitter
