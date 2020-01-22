शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kangana Ranaut Revert To Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Shukla Breakup Shehnaz entertainment news

सैफ के बयान पर कंगना का पलटवार और बिग बॉस में सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज का ब्रेकअप, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 05:42 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत इन अपनी फिल्म पंगा के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त हैं। खुलकर मुद्दों पर अपनी राय रखने वाली कंगना ने सैफ अली खान के उस बयान पर जबाव दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि अंग्रेजों से पहले इंडिया की अवधारणा नहीं थी। कंगना ने कहा कि भारत नहीं था तो महाभारत क्या था।

सैफ अली खान के बयान पर कंगना रनौत का सीधा सवाल, पूछा- 'महाभारत क्या था?'
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
kangana ranaut saif ali khan siddharth shukla shehnaz akshay kumar imran khan entertainment news vijay anand mahesh babu
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Neha kakkar
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ ने दिखाई दरियादिली, दमकल कर्मी को दिए 2 लाख रुपये

22 जनवरी 2020

सेक्स रैकेट
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं बॉलीवुड की दो हस्तियां, पुलिस ने तीन लड़कियों को छुड़ाया

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Bigg Boss 13
Television

ब्रेकअप के बाद सिद्धार्थ ने नॉमिनेशन में आरती को बचाया, शहनाज ने गुस्से में दी गाली

22 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan BIgg Boss 13
Television

बिग बॉस में आने वाला है सबसे बड़ा ट्विस्ट, घर में होंगी पांच वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री!

22 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

सलमान की राह पर चले अक्षय, एक फिल्म के वसूलेंगे 120 करोड़ रुपये, सिनेमा जगत के लिए खतरे की घंटी

21 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Santokh Singh Sukh and Himanshi Khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज के पिता को हिमांशी ने दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- आपकी बेटी ने मेरी वजह से आत्महत्या..

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bigg Boss 13
Television

टूट गया शहनाज और सिद्धार्थ का रिश्ता, सिड बोले- जो अपने मां-बाप का नहीं वो...

22 जनवरी 2020

धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

मां की तस्वीर साझा कर भावुक हुए धमेंद्र, लिखा- 'मां बोली थीं तेरे नाना नानी जिंदा हैं...'

21 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
कंगना रनौत और सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान के बयान पर कंगना रनौत का सीधा सवाल, पूछा- 'महाभारत क्या था?'

21 जनवरी 2020

English medium, Coolie No. 1, Laxmi Bomb
Bollywood

साल 2020 में होगा रीमेक और सीक्वल फिल्मों का बोलबाला, लिस्ट में इरफान से अक्षय तक शामिल

21 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
'तानाजी' के एडिटिड वीडियो का एक सीन
Bollywood

अमित शाह बने तानाजी तो पीएम मोदी बने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज, वायरल वीडियो पर जारी विवाद

21 जनवरी 2020

Love Aaj Kal Trailer launch event
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन के अभिनय से प्रभावित हुए इम्तियाज अली, तारीफ में कह डाली ये बड़ी बात

21 जनवरी 2020

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मधुरिमा के बेघर होने के बाद विशाल का फिर उमड़ा प्यार, बोले- 'शो के बाद एक बार...'

21 जनवरी 2020

नीति आयोग के सदस्य वीके सारस्वत
Bollywood

'कश्मीरी देखते हैं गंदी फिल्में' बयान पर भड़के बॉलीवुड निर्माता, नीति आयोग के सदस्य को फटकारा

21 जनवरी 2020

Salman, Madhurima and Kapil
Television

सलमान-कपिल के शो की TRP में उछाल से मधुरिमा के बाहर होने तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की टीवी की पांच खबरें

21 जनवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

इमरान खान का बेतुका बयान: पाकिस्तान में यौन अपराध के लिए बॉलीवुड को बताया जिम्मेदार

21 जनवरी 2020

Farah Naaz
Bollywood

35 साल में कितनी बदल गईं 90 के दशक की ये अभिनेत्री, तस्वीरों में अब पहचानना भी मुश्किल

21 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान, सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

VIDEO: सारा अली खान को सलमान खान ने लगाया गले, देखते रह गए कार्तिक आर्यन

21 जनवरी 2020

मीनाक्षी लेखी , सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

अब बीजेपी नेता ने साधा सैफ पर निशाना, कहा- 'तुर्क भी तैमूर को क्रूर मानते थे लेकिन कुछ लोग बेटे...'

21 जनवरी 2020

Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बेघर हो चुकीं इस कंटेस्टेंट ने पारस-आकांक्षा पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'वो कई बार..'

21 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के बॉडी डबल
Bollywood

ऐसे शूट होते हैं बॉलीवुड के एक्शन सीन, तस्वीरें देख आप भी रह जाएंगे दंग

21 जनवरी 2020

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के 'गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी' के सेट पर घायल होने की खबर वायरल, जानिए क्या है सच्चाई?

21 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata Shirodkar - फोटो : Twitter
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar - फोटो : Social Media
vijay anand
vijay anand - फोटो : social media
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 - फोटो : Colors Tv
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

22 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 22 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

21 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 2:25

चुनाव से पहले आप-भाजपा आमने-सामने, नामांकन को लेकर आप का भाजपा पर आरोप

21 जनवरी 2020

फ्री एप 2:20

फ्री में फिल्में और वेब सीरीज देखने के लिए ये 5 एप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन 2:29

चोट की वजह से न्यूजीलैंड दौरे से बाहर हुए शिखर धवन, धवन की जगह ले सकते हैं ये चार खिलाड़ी

21 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:45

आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक का भाजपा पर आरोप, कहा- नहीं दाखिल करने दे रहे नामांकन

21 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited