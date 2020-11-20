कंगना रणौत का बड़ा बयान और अक्षय ने किया 500 करोड़ रुपये की मानहानि का केस, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5fb6ccab8ebc3edc1f664c6e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-hits-back-trollers-and-akshay-kumar-send-defamation-notice-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत और अक्षय कुमार
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5fb6ccab8ebc3edc1f664c6e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-hits-back-trollers-and-akshay-kumar-send-defamation-notice-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनू सूद
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5fb6ccab8ebc3edc1f664c6e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-hits-back-trollers-and-akshay-kumar-send-defamation-notice-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान
- फोटो : instagram: colorstv
{"_id":"5fb6ccab8ebc3edc1f664c6e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-hits-back-trollers-and-akshay-kumar-send-defamation-notice-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मनोज बाजपेयी
- फोटो : फाइल
{"_id":"5fb6ccab8ebc3edc1f664c6e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-hits-back-trollers-and-akshay-kumar-send-defamation-notice-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अक्षय कुमार
- फोटो : ट्विटर- @AkshayKumar