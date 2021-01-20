तांडव विवाद में निर्देशक को राहत और कंगना रणौत की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"60086f8f8ebc3e30b80b354e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-has-been-summoned-and-bombay-high-court-granted-anticipatory-bail-to-maker-of-tandav-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सैफ अली खान और कंगना रणौत
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60086f8f8ebc3e30b80b354e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-has-been-summoned-and-bombay-high-court-granted-anticipatory-bail-to-maker-of-tandav-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
स्वरा भास्कर
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"60086f8f8ebc3e30b80b354e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-has-been-summoned-and-bombay-high-court-granted-anticipatory-bail-to-maker-of-tandav-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
वीजे चित्रा
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"60086f8f8ebc3e30b80b354e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-has-been-summoned-and-bombay-high-court-granted-anticipatory-bail-to-maker-of-tandav-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत , जावेद अख्तर
- फोटो : Twitter- @Teamkangana, PTI