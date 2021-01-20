शहर चुनें
तांडव विवाद में निर्देशक को राहत और कंगना रणौत की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 12:01 AM IST
सैफ अली खान और कंगना रणौत
सैफ अली खान और कंगना रणौत - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
तांडव के निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से तीन सप्ताह की अग्रिम जमानत मिल गई है। दरअसल तांडव पर विवाद बढ़ने के बाद यूपी पुलिस मेकर्स से पूछताछ के लिए मुंबई पहुंची है। बता दें कि उत्तर प्रदेश के उप-मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्या ने बुधवार की सुबह एक ट्वीट कर कहा था कि सीरीज के निर्माताओं के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

तांडव विवाद: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट से निर्देशक को राहत, अग्रिम जमानत मंजूर

 
entertainment bollywood national kangana ranaut bombay high court tandav saif ali khan pathan shahrukh khan vj chitra
 
Recommended

कंगना रणौत , जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: कंगना रणौत की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए भेजा समन

20 जनवरी 2021

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

भूलाए नहीं भूलते सनी लियोनी को अपने बचपन के वो दिन, कहा- इस दर्द का बोझ जिंदगी भर ढोया...

20 जनवरी 2021

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
ZEE 5 Black widows

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
तबु बॅालीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हैं
Fashion

50 की उम्र में भी बेहद स्टाइलिश और खूबसूरत लगती हैं तबु, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे Wow

20 जनवरी 2021

सयानी गुप्ता
Bollywood

ऑस्कर विचार-विमर्श के योग्य बनी सयानी गुप्ता की फिल्म शेमलेस, सोशल मीडिया पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

20 जनवरी 2021

कुंडली के यह योग दिलाते है राजयोग, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है यह योग ?
Astrology

कुंडली के यह योग दिलाते है राजयोग, फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें क्या आपकी कुंडली में है यह योग ?
सारा, रिया, सुशांत
Bollywood

सारा से रिया चक्रवर्ती तक, ये हैं वो हसीनाएं जिनसे जुड़ा सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का नाम, एक से तो होने वाली थी शादी

20 जनवरी 2021

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

‘तांडव’ पर स्वरा भास्कर का ट्वीट- ‘मैं हिंदू हूं, पर नहीं हुई अपमानित’, भड़के यूजर्स ने लगा दी क्लास

20 जनवरी 2021

