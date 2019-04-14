शहर चुनें

Kalank to bharat these are bollywood Multistar films of 2019

'टोटल धमाल' के बाद अब 'कलंक' ही नहीं, ये 5 मल्टीस्टारर फिल्में भी होंगी रिलीज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Apr 2019 02:26 PM IST
Kalank,bharat,total dhamaal
1 of 6
Kalank,bharat,total dhamaal - फोटो : amar ujala
हर साल की तरह इस साल भी बॉलीवुड में कई बड़े बजट की फिल्मों के अलावा मल्टीस्टारर फिल्में भी देखने को मिलेंगी। सिनेमाघरों में अब तक मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म टोटल धमाल ही रिलीज हुई है जिसने बॉक्स-ऑफिस पर अच्छा कमाई भी की। वहीं इस शुक्रवार कलंक भी रिलीज होने को तैयार जोकि ये मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म है। आज हम आपको ऐसी ही मल्टीस्टारर फिल्मों के बारे में बताते हैैं जो इस साल रिलीज होंगी। 
kalank mission mangal housefull 4 good news bharat marjaavaan कलंक मिशन मंगल हाउसफुल 4 गुडन्यूज भारत मरजावां
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड
Kalank,bharat,total dhamaal
Kalank,bharat,total dhamaal - फोटो : amar ujala
mission mangal
mission mangal - फोटो : social media
housefull 4
housefull 4 - फोटो : file photo
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan - फोटो : twitter
Salman Khan
Salman Khan - फोटो : instagram
रितेश देशमुख
रितेश देशमुख - फोटो : file photo
