'टोटल धमाल' के बाद अब 'कलंक' ही नहीं, ये 5 मल्टीस्टारर फिल्में भी होंगी रिलीज

{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kalank,bharat,total dhamaal
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mission mangal
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
housefull 4
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Salman Khan
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5cb2ea7ebdec2213f6784e24","slug":"kalank-to-bharat-these-are-bollywood-multistar-films-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c '\u0915\u0932\u0902\u0915' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 5 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रितेश देशमुख
- फोटो : file photo