Kailash Kher birthday and tampered with esha gupta here is top entertainment news

कैलाश खेर का जन्मदिन और ईशा गुप्ता से छेड़छाड़ सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 06:43 AM IST
Kailash Kher, Esha Gupta
1 of 5
Kailash Kher, Esha Gupta - फोटो : Social Media
सूफी गानों के सरताज कैलाश खेर का आज जन्मदिन है। अपनी अलग आवाज और अंदाज से बॉलीवुड को कई गानों का तोहफा देने वाले कैलाश का जन्म उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में हुआ है। उनके पिता कश्मीरी पंडित थे और लोक गीतों में भी रुचि रखते थे। कैलाश को भी संगीत जा जूनून बचपन से ही चढ़ गया था। कैलाश ने 4 साल की उम्र से गाना शुरू कर दिया था। उनका ये टैलेंट देख कर न ही सिर्फ उनके परिवार वाले बल्कि दोस्त-रिश्तेदार सभी मंत्रमुग्ध थे। 

पढ़ें: कभी तंगी के कारण सुसाइड करने वाले थे कैलाश, बर्थडे पर जानिए सूफी गायक की जिंदगी के रोचक तथ्य
kailash kher esha gupta rakesh omprakash mehra swara bhaskar bigg boss 13 salman khan top entertainment news
Kailash Kher, Esha Gupta
Kailash Kher, Esha Gupta - फोटो : Social Media
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - फोटो : Social Media
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker - फोटो : Social Media
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta - फोटो : instagram
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
