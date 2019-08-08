शहर चुनें

Junglee to Uri The Surgical Strike these bollywood film shoot in Jammu and Kashmir

शम्मी कपूर की 'जंगली' से लेकर 'उरी' तक, जम्मू-कश्मीर में इन फिल्मों की हो चुकी है शूटिंग

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 09:08 PM IST
Junglee and Uri The Surgical Strike
1 of 6
Junglee and Uri The Surgical Strike - फोटो : amar ujala
जम्मू-कश्मीर को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने वाले अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने और राज्य को दो हिस्सों में बांटने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को देश को संबोधित किया। अपने संबोधन में पीएम मोदी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के भविष्य पर बात की। साथ ही उन्होंने भारतीय फिल्मों लेकर भी बड़ा एलान किया है। पीएम मोदी ने फिल्मों के लेकर कहा है कि आने वाले समय में फिर से फिल्मों की शूटिंग जम्मू-कश्मीर शुरू होगी। इस मौके पर आज हम आपको बताते हैं कि अब तक जम्मू कश्मीर में कौन-कौन सी फिल्मों की शूटिंग हो चुकी है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
prime minister narendra modi pm modi jammu kashmir article 370 raazi uri the surgical strike प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम मोदी जम्मू कश्मीर अनुच्छेद 370 राजी उरी द सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक
Junglee and Uri The Surgical Strike
Junglee and Uri The Surgical Strike - फोटो : amar ujala
Junglee
Junglee - फोटो : social media
raazi
raazi - फोटो : file photo
हैदर
हैदर - फोटो : social media
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan - फोटो : file photo
Uri The Surgical Strike
Uri The Surgical Strike - फोटो : twitter
Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी ने देश को किया संबोधित, जम्मू-कश्मीर पर की बात

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर चल रही चर्चा के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर सरकार के फैसले पर बात की।

8 अगस्त 2019

रविंद्र रैना 1:09

पाक रावण की लंका है, अमित शाह और मोदी जी हनुमान और राम : रविंद्र रैना

8 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:28

45% जम्मू-कश्मीर पर पाक-चीन का कब्जा

8 अगस्त 2019

सेक्रेड गेम्स 1:02

लाल रंग की इंपाला में बैठ ‘सेक्रेड गेम्स 2’ के कलाकारों ने करवाया खास फोटोशूट, याद आया 70 का दशक

8 अगस्त 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:57

कुलभूषण मामले में पाकिस्तान का एक और पैंतरा, बिना शर्त राजनयिक पहुंच देने से किया इंकार

8 अगस्त 2019

