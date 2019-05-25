बेटी के लिए साथ आए जूही परमार और सचिन श्रॉफ, शादी के 10 साल बाद लिया था तलाक

{"_id":"5ce9150cbdec22071e6d6948","slug":"juhi-parmar-and-sachin-shroff-comes-together-for-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u090f \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
जूही-सचिन
- फोटो : Twitter