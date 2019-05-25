शहर चुनें

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff Comes together For Daughter

बेटी के लिए साथ आए जूही परमार और सचिन श्रॉफ, शादी के 10 साल बाद लिया था तलाक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 25 May 2019 03:51 PM IST
जूही-सचिन
जूही-सचिन - फोटो : Twitter
कुमकुम सीरियल से घर घर में मशहूर हुई एक्ट्रेस जूही परमार ने एक्टर सचिन श्रॉफ से साल 2009 में शादी की थी। साल 2012 में जूही बिग बॉस की विनर बनीं और इसके बाद उन्होंने एक बेटी समायरा को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद जूही और सचिन के रिश्तों में दरार आ गई और साल 2018 में दोनों ने तलाक ले लिया। 
 
juhi parmar sachin shroff samairra
जूही-सचिन
जूही-सचिन - फोटो : Twitter
Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar
जूही परमार
जूही परमार
जूही परमार
जूही परमार
