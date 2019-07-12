शहर चुनें

जॉन अब्राहम को फिल्म 'बाटला हाउस' पर पूरा भरोसा, 15 अगस्त को होगा 'मिशन मंगल' और 'साहो' से मुकाबला

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 10:04 AM IST
John Abraham
John Abraham - फोटो : amar ujala
अपनी फिल्म मद्रास कैफे के बाद से ही देशभक्ति फिल्मों का चेहरा-मोहरा लगातार बदलने की कोशिश में लगे अभिनेता जॉन अब्राहम ने अपनी अगली फिल्म बाटला हाउस में भी एक नया रूप धरा है। फिल्म का मुकाबला बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म मिशन मंगल और प्रभास की फिल्म साहो से होना है। 
John Abraham
John Abraham - फोटो : amar ujala
