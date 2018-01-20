Download App
'पद्मावत' की वजह से फिर बदलनी पड़ी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट, 'पैडमैन' भी कारण

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 04:10 PM IST
'पद्मावत' की रिलीज डेट क्या बदली बॉलीवुड में कई फिल्म मेकर्स के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें खींच गई।  छोटी फिल्म ही नहीं बड़ी फिल्मों की रिलीज डेट में भी बदलाव किया गया। 'पैडमैन' और 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट बदलने के बाद अब जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म भी आगे खिसका दी गई है।
