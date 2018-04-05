बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोर्ट में जज के सामने क्या बोले सलमान खान, जेल जाना तो तय पर आगे क्या रास्ता?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 02:50 PM IST
काले हिरण के शिकार मामले में जोधपुर कोर्ट ने सलमान खान को दोषी करार सलमान खान को 5 साल कैद की सजा सुनाई है और 10 हजार रुपये जुर्माना किया है। मामले में अन्य आरोपियों को बरी कर दिया गया है। जानिए कोर्ट में जज के सामने क्या बोले सलमान खान, जेल जाना तो तय पर आगे क्या रास्ता?
