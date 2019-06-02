शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   jiah khan death anniversary special unknown facts about her Life

जिया खान को भी कास्टिंग काउच का करना पड़ा था सामना, नहीं मानी 'शर्त' तो कर दी गईं रिप्लेस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 10:30 PM IST
Jiah Khan
1 of 5
Jiah Khan - फोटो : file photo
एक्ट्रेस जिया खान को भला कौन भूल सकता है। उनकी पुण्यतिथि 3 जून को होती है। जिया खान की मौत आज भी रहस्य बनी हुई है जो सुलझ नहीं पाई है। एक्ट्रेस जिया खान के बारे में वैसे तो आप कई बातें जानते होंगे। उनकी फिल्मों से लेकर उनके लिंक-अप तक। बहुत ही कम लोग जानते होंगे कि उन पर एक निर्देशक की बुरी नजर थी और इसी के चलते जिया खान को एक फिल्म से हाथ धोना पड़ा था।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jiah khan death anniversary special sooraj pancholi जिया खान पुण्यतिथि विशेष सूरज पंचोली
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

nutan
Bollywood

कैदी का किरदार निभाकर इस एक्ट्रेस ने जीत लिया था दिल, 4 दशक तक इंडस्ट्री पर किया राज

2 जून 2019

Salman Khan, Shah rukh Khan
Bollywood

बाबा सिद्दीकी की इफ्तार पार्टी में उड़े बॉलीवुड और टीवी स्टार्स, सलमान-शाहरुख सहित पहुंचे ये सितारे

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
bollywood actress
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही प्रेग्नेंट थीं बॉलीवुड की ये 10 एक्ट्रेस, एक के तो घरवालों ने लगाई थी डांट

2 जून 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बचपन की यादें ताजा करने स्कूल चले बिग बी, नैनीताल के इस स्कूल के 150वें जश्न के होंगे चीफ गेस्ट

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Bollywood Stars Who Are In One Side Love But All Failed
Bollywood

एकतरफा प्यार के शिकार हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक को भी नसीब नहीं हुई मोहब्बत

2 जून 2019

katrina sonam
Bollywood

कटरीना ने जाह्नवी के छोटे कपड़ों को लेकर जताई थी चिंता, सोनम कपूर ने दिया करारा जवाब

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

काजोल
Bollywood

खरीददारी करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुईं काजोल, चेहरे पर दिखी मां की बीमारी और ससुर के निधन की मायूसी

2 जून 2019

मलाइक अरोड़ा
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने शेयर की #nomakeup वाली फोटो, यूजर्स बोले- '2 किलो मेकअप थोपने के बाद...'

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
salman khan
Bollywood

ट्रोलर्स-फैन क्लब पर सलमान ने दिया करारा जवाब, बोले,'ये झगड़ जाते हैं और गालियां हमें पड़ती हैं'

2 जून 2019

bollywood actress
Bollywood

राज कपूर की फिल्मों में इस तरह कम होते गए हीरोइनों के कपड़े, आखिरी फिल्म ने तो मचा दिया था बवाल

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
boney kapoor, sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से शादी की खबर सुन बुरी तरह टूट गई थीं बोनी कपूर की पहली पत्नी, इंटरव्यू में किया था खुलासा

2 जून 2019

avantika
Bollywood

इमरान खान से अलग होने की खबरों के बीच बेटी के साथ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं अवंतिका, देखें तस्वीरें

2 जून 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

अर्पिता ने सलमान के सामने खोली थी प्रियंका की सच्चाई, पहली बार बताया उस दिन घर पर क्या हुआ था

2 जून 2019

jaaved jaafrei
Bollywood

इस खान ने मिजान जाफरी को कहा- बदसूरत, भड़के पिता जावेद जाफरी बोले- 'तुम जैसे फ्लाॅप एक्टर...'

2 जून 2019

jiah khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने जिया खान के साथ किया था ऐसा बर्ताव, धोखे के बाद कर लिया था सुसाइड

2 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

प्रचंड गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्वीट कर बोले- 'गर्मी की वजह से हालात ऐसे हो...'

2 जून 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

वीरू देवगन की पत्नी के लिए पीएम मोदी ने लिखा लेटर, अजय देवगन ने इस तरह जताया आभार

2 जून 2019

bollywood movies
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में हमेशा हिट की गारंटी रहे हैं अंडरवर्ल्ड के किरदार, सबूत हैं ये 10 फिल्में

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी संग डिनर करना चाहती हैं कटरीना कैफ, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

2 जून 2019

Suhana Khan
Bollywood

9 साल पहले करण जौहर की वजह से डेब्यू नहीं कर पाईं सुहाना खान, खास दोस्त ने किया खुलासा

2 जून 2019

Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के दिल में प्यार जगाने के लिए बोनी ने उठाया था हैरतअंगेज कदम, बेहद रोमांचक है लव स्टोरी

2 जून 2019

Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan - फोटो : file photo
jiah khan
jiah khan - फोटो : file photo
jiah khan
jiah khan - फोटो : file photo
jiah khan
jiah khan - फोटो : file photo
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलने वालों को भेजेंगे जेल- सीएम योगी

यूपीपीएससी की परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक होने के मामले में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योग आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को कहा कि किसी को भी कानून के साथ खिलवाड़ करने नहीं देंगे।

2 जून 2019

पिज्जा 3:13

एक रानी ने खुश होकर पिज्जा को दिया था अपना नाम

2 जून 2019

आई़टीबीपी 1:27

नंदा देवी पर्वत पर लापता पर्वतारोही में चार रेस्क्यू

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

सजने धजने के इस कंपटीशन में कटरीना सब पर भारी, देखिए झलकियां सारे सितारों की

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

खरीदारी करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुई काजोल

2 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.