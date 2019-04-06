जितेंद्र से प्यार करना श्रीदेवी को पड़ा था महंगा, पत्नी के लिए छोड़ दिया था 'रूप की रानी' का साथ

{"_id":"5ca88130bdec2258a5432ded","slug":"jeetendra-birthday-special-sridevi-real-relationship-with-jeetendra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u095c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sridevi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca88130bdec2258a5432ded","slug":"jeetendra-birthday-special-sridevi-real-relationship-with-jeetendra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u095c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sridevi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca88130bdec2258a5432ded","slug":"jeetendra-birthday-special-sridevi-real-relationship-with-jeetendra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u095c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sridevi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca88130bdec2258a5432ded","slug":"jeetendra-birthday-special-sridevi-real-relationship-with-jeetendra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u095c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sridevi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca88130bdec2258a5432ded","slug":"jeetendra-birthday-special-sridevi-real-relationship-with-jeetendra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u095c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0930\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
jeetendra
- फोटो : file photo