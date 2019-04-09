शहर चुनें

जब ऐश्वर्या के बोल्ड सीन पर भड़क गईं थीं जया बच्चन, बोलीं थीं- 'शर्म तो रह ही नहीं गई है'

अमर उजाला, मनोरंजन ब्यूरो, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 01:59 PM IST
राज्यसभा सांसद और अभिनेत्री जया बच्चन हमेशा सामाजिक मुद्दों पर आवाज बुलंद करती रहीं। उनके बर्थडे के मौके पर आज हम आपको वो किस्सा बताते हैं, जब उन्होंने आजकल की फिल्मों पर निशाना साधते हुए नाम लिए बिना बहू ऐश्वर्या राय के बोल्ड सीन पर आपत्ति जताई थी। उस समय ऐश्वर्या राय की फिल्म 'ऐ दिल है मुश्किल' रिलीज हुई थी, उसमें अभिनेत्री के बोल्ड सीन थे। मामी फिल्म फेस्टिवल में जया ने कहा था कि एक समय था जब फिल्म डायरेक्टर केवल आर्ट बनाते थे। वहीं आज सिर्फ बिजनेस देखा जाता है। 
