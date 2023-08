This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial . #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/lS8pdc9deX