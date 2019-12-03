शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जावेद जाफरी के जन्मदिन और भाजपा सांसद पर भड़कीं ऋचा चड्ढा सहित ये बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 12:11 AM IST
Javed Jaffrey,Richa Chadda
Javed Jaffrey,Richa Chadda - फोटो : amar ujala
जावेद जाफरी आज मना रहे हैं अपना जन्मदिन
बॉलीवुड में तमाम ऐसे एक्टर रहे जिन्हें अदाकारी विरासत में मिली । यही देखते हुए उन्होंने फिल्मों में करियर बनाने की सोची, लेकिन फ्लॉप साबित हुए। आज हम आपको एक ऐसे एक्टर के बारे में बताते हैं जिन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में ऐसा परचम लहराया कि दुनिया उन्हें सलाम करती है। इस एक्टर का नाम है जावेद जाफरी ।

पढ़ें: टैलेंट का पुलिंदा हैं जावेद जाफरी, एक्टिंग में फ्लॉप होने के बावजूद दुनिया में लहाराया परचम
javed jaffrey vikas gupta bigg boss 13 himesh reshammiya yahoo india richa chadda bjp जावेद जाफरी विकास गुप्ता बिग बॉस 13 हिमेश रेशमिया याहू इंडिया ऋचा चड्ढा भाजपा
विज्ञापन
Javed Jaffrey,Richa Chadda
Javed Jaffrey,Richa Chadda - फोटो : amar ujala
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta - फोटो : file photo
Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya - फोटो : amar ujala
Dangal
Dangal - फोटो : file photo
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda - फोटो : file photo
