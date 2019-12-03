जावेद जाफरी के जन्मदिन और भाजपा सांसद पर भड़कीं ऋचा चड्ढा सहित ये बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5de6a73f8ebc3e54a3533d8e","slug":"javed-jaffrey-birthday-to-richa-chadda-angry-on-bjp-mp-nishikant-dubey-these-are-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Javed Jaffrey,Richa Chadda
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5de6a73f8ebc3e54a3533d8e","slug":"javed-jaffrey-birthday-to-richa-chadda-angry-on-bjp-mp-nishikant-dubey-these-are-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vikas Gupta
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5de6a73f8ebc3e54a3533d8e","slug":"javed-jaffrey-birthday-to-richa-chadda-angry-on-bjp-mp-nishikant-dubey-these-are-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Himesh Reshammiya
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5de6a73f8ebc3e54a3533d8e","slug":"javed-jaffrey-birthday-to-richa-chadda-angry-on-bjp-mp-nishikant-dubey-these-are-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Dangal
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5de6a73f8ebc3e54a3533d8e","slug":"javed-jaffrey-birthday-to-richa-chadda-angry-on-bjp-mp-nishikant-dubey-these-are-five-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u091c\u093e\u092b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u090b\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Richa Chadda
- फोटो : file photo