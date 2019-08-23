शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Janmashtami 2019 ayushmann khurrana celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with students in Gujarat

फिल्म के प्रमोशन के साथ आयुष्मान ने गुजरात के कॉलेज के छात्रों संग मनाया जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 02:39 PM IST
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेता अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना इन दिनों अपनी आगामी बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म "ड्रीम गर्ल" के साथ खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रहे है। हाल ही में अभिनेता ने गुजरात के वडोदरा शहर का दौरा किया, जहाँ अभिनेता ने एक कॉलेज में अपने युवा प्रशंसकों से मुलाक़ात की और 'जय श्री कृष्णा' के साथ अभिवादन करने के बाद, उनके साथ मिल कर जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार भी सेलिब्रेट किया।
janmashtami 2019 janmashtami krishna janmashtami ayushmann khurrana dream girl gujarat जन्माष्टमी 2019 जन्माष्टमी कृष्णा जन्माष्टमी आयुष्मान खुराना ड्रीम गर्ल गुजरात
