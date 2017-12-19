Download App
सलमान की फिल्म में अब 'पद्मावती' नहीं ये एक्ट्रेस दिखाएगी जलवे, KICK दो

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 03:10 PM IST
jacqueline fernandez queen of sequels race 3 and kick 2 to follow

सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की फिल्म 'किक' जबरदस्त हिट रही है, अब इस फिल्म का सीक्वल बन रहा है। फिल्म के स्टारकास्ट को लेकर काफी दिनों से चर्चा चल रही थी। पहले सलमान खान के अपोजिट दीपिका पादुकोण के नाम की चर्चा थी तो वहीं वरुण धवन के कैमियो रोल की भी चर्चा थी। वहीं अब खबर है कि सलमान खान के अपोजिट दीपिका पादुकोण को रिप्लेस कर दिया गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखिए कौन होगा किक 2 में सलमान के साथ।

