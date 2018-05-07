शहर चुनें

ईशा अंबानी के होने वाले पति को हल्के में ना लें, 37 हजार करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक जीते हैं ऐसी लाइफ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 03:19 PM IST
ईशा अंबानी
1 of 6
देश के सबसे अमीर अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा अंबानी का रिश्ता बिजनेसमैन अजय पीरामल के बेटे आनंद पीरामल के साथ तय हुआ है । आनंद पीरामल भारत के सबसे अमीर शख्स में से एक हैं । आनंद ने ईशा को महाबलेश्वर के मंदिर में शादी के लिए प्रपोज किया।
