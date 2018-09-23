बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ba74212867a5501332a6639","slug":"isha-ambani-and-anand-piramal-engagement-inside-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0932\u092c\u092e, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अंबानी खानदान की बेटी ईशा की सगाई का ये है पूरा एलबम, अंदर की ये 10 तस्वीरें हैं जश्न की गवाह
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 01:48 PM IST
अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा अंबानी की शादी इसी साल दिसंबर में होने वाली है। शादी से महज 2 महीने पहले अंबानी परिवार में जश्न शुरू हो चुका है। ईशा अंबानी ने आनंद पीरामल के साथ इटली में सगाई कर ली है जिसका जश्न तीन दिन तक चलेगा। अंबानी खानदान की बेटी की शाही सगाई में हर छोटी से छोटी बात का ध्यान रखा गया था। सगाई के मौके पर विला को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया। इसके साथ ही जमकर आतिशबाजी भी हुई। तो चलिए हम आपको अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा की सगाई की अंदर की एक एक तस्वीर दिखाते हैं।
