अंबानी खानदान की बेटी ईशा की सगाई का ये है पूरा एलबम, अंदर की ये 10 तस्वीरें हैं जश्न की गवाह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 01:48 PM IST
Isha Ambani engagement
1 of 11
अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा अंबानी की शादी इसी साल दिसंबर में होने वाली है। शादी से महज 2 महीने पहले अंबानी परिवार में जश्न शुरू हो चुका है। ईशा अंबानी ने आनंद पीरामल के साथ इटली में सगाई कर ली है जिसका जश्न तीन दिन तक चलेगा। अंबानी खानदान की बेटी की शाही सगाई में हर छोटी से छोटी बात का ध्यान रखा गया था। सगाई के मौके पर विला को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया। इसके साथ ही जमकर आतिशबाजी भी हुई। तो चलिए हम आपको अंबानी परिवार की बेटी ईशा की सगाई की अंदर की एक एक तस्वीर दिखाते हैं।
isha ambani mukesh ambani anand piramal ईशा अंबानी लेक कोमो ईशा अंबानी सगाई मुकेश अंबानी आनंद पीरामल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

