दीपिका से शादी की तारीख तय होते ही रणवीर को लगा 5 करोड़ का झटका, ये हीरो करेगा रिप्लेस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 03:57 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan
1 of 5
IPL ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में महज 5 दिन ही बचे हैं। हमेशा की तरह इस बार भी इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज तैयारियों में जोर शोर जुटे हैं। इस मौके पर रणवीर सिंह भी डांस परफॉर्मेंस देने वाले थे लेकिन कंधे में चोट की वजह से उनका परफॉर्म करना मुश्किल है। अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि उनकी जगह ऋतिक रोशन इस सेरेमनी में डांस का तड़का लगाएंगे। 
hrithik roshan ranveer singh ipl 2018

