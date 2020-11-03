शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema 12 percent of theaters in the country On the verge of closure

कोरोना ने तोड़ी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की कमर, देश के 12 फीसदी सिनेमाघर बंद होने की कगार पर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 11:20 AM IST
सिनेमा हाल
1 of 5
सिनेमा हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस के चलते देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की गाड़ी डगमगाती नजर आ रही है। तमाम काम धंधे बंद हो चुके हैं, बड़ी संख्या में मजदूरों का पलायन आप लॉकडाउन के बाद से देख ही चुके हैं। इसके अलावा अगर किसी इंडस्ट्री को कोरोना ने सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाया है तो वह है भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national movie theater movie theater opening movies on ott coronavirus indian film industry
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

करिश्मा प्रकाश, दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

मुंबई लौटीं दीपिका पादुकोण ने खुद संभाला काम, करिश्मा प्रकाश का टैलेंट एजेंसी क्वान से इस्तीफा

3 नवंबर 2020

परिंदा
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: नाना पाटेकर को नेशनल अवॉर्ड दिलाने वाले रोल की इस शख्स ने कराई तैयारी, ऐसे मिली थी ‘परिंदा’

3 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के रंग में रंगा दिखा बुर्ज खलीफा, सुहाना और अबराम के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया जन्मदिन

3 नवंबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: डबल एविक्शन से लगा घरवालों को झटका, बाहर हुए ये दो कंटेस्टेंट

3 नवंबर 2020

संतान के दुखी जीवन को लेकर है परेशान ? बुक करें अहोई अष्टमी का विशेष पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी समस्त बाधाएं
astrology

संतान के दुखी जीवन को लेकर है परेशान ? बुक करें अहोई अष्टमी का विशेष पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी समस्त बाधाएं
सौम्या टंडन
Television

टीवी की 'गोरी मेम' के नाम से मशहूर हुई थीं सौम्या टंडन, जानें उनके बारे में ये खास बातें

3 नवंबर 2020

विक्की कौशल, मानुषी छिल्लर
Bollywood

यश चोपड़ा की इस क्लासिक फिल्म की बनने जा रही रीमेक, ‘ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तां’ के निर्देशक ने उठाया बीड़ा

3 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हिमांश कोहली और नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में हिट को तरसे हिमांश कोहली, नेहा कक्कड़ संग अफेयर से बटोरी सुर्खियां

3 नवंबर 2020

केंडल जेनर
Hollywood

Kendall Jenner Birthday: मैगजीन के लिए केंडल जेनर ने कराया था न्यूड फोटोशूट, देखिए अमेरिकी मॉडल की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

जूनियर बच्चन के करियर ने फिर पकड़ी रफ्तार, ‘लूडो’ और ‘बिग बुल’ के बाद पढ़ेंगे ‘दसवीं’

3 नवंबर 2020

टाइगर श्रॉफ के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

सी फेसिंग इस खूबसूरत अपार्टमेंट में रहते हैं टाइगर श्रॉफ, देखें INSIDE तस्वीरें

3 नवंबर 2020

संतान के दुखी जीवन को लेकर है परेशान ? बुक करें अहोई अष्टमी का विशेष पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी समस्त बाधाएं
astrology

संतान के दुखी जीवन को लेकर है परेशान ? बुक करें अहोई अष्टमी का विशेष पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी समस्त बाधाएं
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
Bollywood

हिंदी सिनेमा के ‘मुगल ए आजम’ कहलाए पृथ्वीराज कपूर, जानें दिलचस्प बातें

3 नवंबर 2020

आरआरआर और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

फिल्म RRR पर हुआ विवाद और यूट्यूबर पर कंगना रणौत का निशाना, पांच खबरें

3 नवंबर 2020

सोना मोहापात्रा और अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

'केबीसी' विवाद में कूदीं सोना मोहापात्रा, बोलीं- मौका मिला तो मैं भी जला दूंगी मनुस्मृति की प्रतियां

2 नवंबर 2020

लक्ष्मी, हसीना पारकर
Bollywood

'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' से पहले इन छह फिल्मों का भी बदला जा चुका है नाम, एक फिल्म के साथ तो चला लंबा विवाद

2 नवंबर 2020

सोना मोहापात्रा
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेता ने की महिलाओं पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, सोना मोहापात्रा बोलीं- हमने लड़ना सीख लिया है

2 नवंबर 2020

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी कर चर्चा में आए थे मिलिंद सोमन, एक विज्ञापन ने बदल दी थी जिंदगी

2 नवंबर 2020

फिल्म- ज्वार भाटा
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: धर्मेंद्र की इस फिल्म के गाने ने समझाया जिंदगी का असल फलसफा, दाल रोटी खाओ प्रभु के गुण गाओ

2 नवंबर 2020

आरआरआर
Bollywood

RRR में आदिवासी नेता को टोपी पहनाने पर बवाल, भाजपा नेता बोले- 'लुक बदलो नहीं तो...'

2 नवंबर 2020

ट्विंकल खन्ना
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने बेटी के साथ साझा की प्यारी तस्वीर, कैप्शन में पेरेंटिंग को लेकर लिखी ये बात

2 नवंबर 2020

शहरुख खान
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर शाहरुख खान ने किया फैंस का शुक्रिया, वीडियो साझा कर बोले- 'जल्द मिलेंगे'

2 नवंबर 2020

गौहर खान, जैद दरबार
Bollywood

इस तारीख को जैद दरबार की दुल्हनिया बनेंगी गौहर खान, दो दिन तक चलेगा सेलिब्रेशन

2 नवंबर 2020

नैना सिंह, एजाज खान
Television

Bigg Boss 14: सिगरेट के पैकेट को लेकर एजाज से लड़ पड़ीं नैना, घर का खाना बनाने से भी किया मना

2 नवंबर 2020

सिनेमा हाल
सिनेमा हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
सिनेमाघर
सिनेमाघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग
सिनेमा हॉल में फिल्म देखने पहुंचे कुछ लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिनेमा हाल
सिनेमा हाल - फोटो : amar ujala
Ott Platforms
Ott Platforms - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X