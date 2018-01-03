Download App
चीन के 'दंगल' में आमिर खान ने 'टाइगर' को पछाड़ा, फीके साबित हुए 'बाहुबली'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:44 PM IST
IMDb Ranks Aamir Khans Dangal Number 1 In China
1 of 5
भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में लगभग सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देने के बाद अब आमिर की फिल्म 'दंगल' चीन में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों में शामिल हो गई है। इससे पहले दंगल को ऑस्ट्रेलियन इंटरनेशनल मूवी कंवेंशन में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली विदेशी फिल्म का अवॉर्ड मिला था।
