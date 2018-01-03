बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन के 'दंगल' में आमिर खान ने 'टाइगर' को पछाड़ा, फीके साबित हुए 'बाहुबली'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:44 PM IST
भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में लगभग सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देने के बाद अब आमिर की फिल्म 'दंगल' चीन में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्मों में शामिल हो गई है। इससे पहले दंगल को ऑस्ट्रेलियन इंटरनेशनल मूवी कंवेंशन में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली विदेशी फिल्म का अवॉर्ड मिला था।
