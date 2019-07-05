शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Hrithik Roshan speak up his ex wife Sussanne Khan said his and Sussanne relationship is beautiful

तलाक के बाद सुजैन के साथ रिश्ते पर बोले ऋतिक, कहा-'प्यार कभी नफरत में नहीं बदल सकता'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 04:24 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - फोटो : instagram
एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म सुपर 30 जल्द सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है। इन दिनों वह फिल्म के प्रमोशन में जुटे हुए हैं। फिल्मों के अलावा ऋतिक रोशन अपनी एक्स वाइफ सुजैन खान के साथ रिश्तों को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में छाए रहते हैं। ऋतिक और सुजैन ने भले ही एक-दूसरे से तलाक ले लिया हो लेकिन ये दोनों अब भी साथ में समय बिताते नजर आते हैं। 
hrithik roshan sussanne khan super 30 anand kumar iit ऋतिक रोशन सुजैन खान सुपर 30 आनंद कुमार आईआईटी
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - फोटो : instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : file photo
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl - फोटो : instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan - फोटो : social media
ऋतिक रोशन
ऋतिक रोशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई टीम
