शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Hrithik Roshan opens up about father Rakesh Roshan cancer during Super 30 promotion

पिता राकेश रोशन के कैंसर पर बोले ऋतिक रोशन, पिता से लिपटकर रोए थे फूट-फूटकर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 12:00 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan
1 of 5
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म सुपर 30 का जोर-शोर से प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। ये फिल्म इस शुक्रवार सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है। सुपर 30 के प्रमोशन के दौरान ऋतिक रोशन अपनी निजी जिंदगी को लेकर काफी खुलासे भी कर रहे हैं। इस बीच उन्होंने अपने उस बुरे दौरान का अनुभव साझा किया है जब उनके पिता एक्टर राकेश रोशन के कैंसर का खुलासा हुआ था। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
hrithik roshan super 30 rakesh roshan anand kumar ऋतिक रोशन सुपर 30 राकेश रोशन आनंद कुमार
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सलमान-कटरीना
Bollywood

क्या सच में दुनिया से छुपकर सलमान-कटरीना ने रचा ली शादी? वरमाला का ये वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

9 जुलाई 2019

पायल रोहतगी, शबाना आजमी
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी के 'मुल्क' वाले बयान पर भड़कीं पायल रोहतगी, वीडियो जारी कर बताया 'मुल्क और देश में फर्क'

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
Bollywood

बहन सुनैना के मुस्लिम बॉयफ्रेंड पर पहली बार बोले ऋतिक रोशन, कहा- हम लोग बेबस हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
गुरु दत्त और गीता दत्त
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी शख्स के साथ पत्नी का रिश्ता सुन गुरु दत्त को लगा था धक्का, शक की वजह से टूट गई शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

आलोक नाथ के बर्थ डे और इंडिया का मैच देखने पहुंचे अनिल कपूर सहित पढ़ें बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

संजीव कुमार
Bollywood

उम्र भर इस डर के साये में जीते रहे संजीव कुमार, जया के साथ किए पति से लेकर ससुर तक के रोल

9 जुलाई 2019

yuvraj singh, hazel keech
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसा है क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड का मेल, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने क्रिकेटर्स का चुराया दिल और रचाई शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

होटल रूम के बाहर फैंस का लैटर मिलने पर चौंकी जान्हवी, लिखा था-जितनी जल्द हो सके मिलना...

9 जुलाई 2019

Rajshri Deshpande
Bollywood

खुलासा: 'सेक्रेड गेम्स' में बोल्ड सीन देकर बुरी फंसी थी ये एक्ट्रेस, लोग भेजने लगे थे अश्लील मैसेज

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
sushmita sen, rohman shawl, rajeev sen, chaaru asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी की 10 नईं तस्वीरें, पीले सूट में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग दिखीं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी

9 जुलाई 2019

मौनी रॉय और तमन्ना भाटिया
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में मौनी रॉय को तमन्ना भाटिया ने किया रिप्लेस, कहा- 'मुझे क्या लेना देना'

9 जुलाई 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka, Sayani and Sonali
Bollywood

'आर्टिकल 15' की लीड एक्ट्रेस सहित ये 12 एक्ट्रेस हो चुकीं बाल्ड, देखते ही फैंस भी खा गए धोखा

9 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

मंदाना करीमी
Bollywood

मंदाना करीमी का नया फोटोशूट देख भड़के फैंस, बोले- 'अल्लाह माफ करे आपसे ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं थी'

9 जुलाई 2019

Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ ने चलते चलते किया इस स्पोर्ट्स ब्रैंड का ऐड, मानों सीधे जिम से आई हों एयरपोर्ट

9 जुलाई 2019

Sunny Leon
Bollywood

Roving Camera: सनी लियोनी से राजकुमार राव तक, कुछ ऐसे नजर आया सेलेब्स का स्वैग

9 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

राज कपूर
Bollywood

जब निर्देशक ने राज कपूर से कहा था- 'मेरी नजर में तुम गधे हो', जानें 5 अनसुने किस्से

9 जुलाई 2019

tamannaah bhatia
Bollywood

दोगुनी कीमत देकर घर खरीदने की खबरों पर 'बाहुबली' की एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब बताई सच्चाई

9 जुलाई 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

39 साल से पिता का रोल निभाकर ये एक्टर बना 'संस्कारी बाबू', एक आरोप ने मचा दिया था तहलका

10 जुलाई 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
rakesh roshan
rakesh roshan - फोटो : file photo
rakesh roshan
rakesh roshan - फोटो : file photo
rakesh roshan
rakesh roshan - फोटो : file photo
super 30
super 30 - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

सोशल मीडिया पर पायल रोहतगी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें पायल शबाना आजमी पर गुस्सा उतारती नजर आ रही हैं। यहां देखिए पूरी खबर।

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस वे 3:47

'मौत के एक्सप्रेस वे' पर कौन लगाएगा लगाम, आंकड़े डराते हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited