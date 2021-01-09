शहर चुनें
ऋतिक रोशन का जन्मदिन और अश्लील कमेंट पर रकुल प्रीत ने लगाई क्लास, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 11:38 PM IST
ऋतिक रोशन और रकुल प्रीत
1 of 5
ऋतिक रोशन और रकुल प्रीत - फोटो : फाइल
बॉलीवुड के ग्रीक गॉड कहे जाने वाले एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन के लुक्स और एक्टिंग की तो दुनिया दीवानी है। अपनी दमदार एक्टिंग और एक्शन से उन्होंने लोगों को अपना जबरा फैन बनाया है। वही लड़कियां तो ऋतिक के गुड लुक्स पर अपनी जान झिड़कती हैं। 10 जनवरी 1974 को जन्में ऋतिक इस बार अपना 47वां जन्मदिन मना रहें हैं। हालांकि 47 के उम्र में भी ऋतिक 25 साल के लड़कों को पीछे छोड़ देते हैं। अपनी एक्टिंग और लुक्स से धूम मचाने वाले ऋतिक के जन्मदिन के मौके पर जानते हैं उनसे जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें।

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: ट्रैफिक सिग्नल पर सुजैन को देख लट्टू हो गए थे ऋतिक, शादी के 14 साल बाद दिया इंडस्ट्री का सबसे महंगा तलाक
 
entertainment bollywood national hrithik roshan rakul preet singh kangana ranaut lockdown ki love story
 
ऋतिक रोशन और रकुल प्रीत
ऋतिक रोशन और रकुल प्रीत - फोटो : फाइल
लॉकडाउन की लव स्टोरी
लॉकडाउन की लव स्टोरी - फोटो : फाइल
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : फाइल
सोनू सूद
सोनू सूद - फोटो : ट्विटर
रकुल प्रीत सिंह
रकुल प्रीत सिंह - फोटो : instagram/rakulpreet
