शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   hrithik roshan and tiger shroff starrer film war 4th day collection

'वॉर' ने चौथे दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, पार किया 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 09:48 AM IST
War
1 of 5
War - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
ऋतिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ की एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म 'वॉर' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई कर रही है । फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के बीच उत्साह बना हुआ है । पहले ही दिन 53 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई करने वाली इस फिल्म के चौथे दिन का कलेक्शन भी आ गया है । फिल्म ने शनिवार को भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
war hrithik roshan tiger shroff
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर की तस्वीर देख मलाइका अरोड़ा को हुई चिंता, कमेंट कर पूछा तो मिला ये जवाब

6 अक्टूबर 2019

durga puja
Bollywood

दुर्गा पंडाल में रानी मुखर्जी ने भक्तों को बांटा प्रसाद, जया बच्चन-अनुराग बसु सहित ये सितारे पहुंचे

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: जब सलमान के सामने आया एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का नाम, सुनते ही हो गई ऐसी हालत

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: खुशी में शेफाली को किस कर बैठा ये कंटेस्टेंट, सलमान बोले- मौका मिला नहीं कि...

6 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Bigg Boss 13
Television

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ लव जेहाद फैलाता बिग बॉस, यूजर बोले- इसे बैन करो

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Vinod Khanna
Bollywood

जब फिल्में छोड़ संन्यासी बन गए थे विनोद खन्ना, ओशो के आश्रम में साफ करते थे टॉयलेट

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर के संघर्ष के दिन याद कर इमोशनल हुईं शबाना, कहा- वो कई दिन भूखे रहे

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Vinod Khanna
Bollywood

विनोद खन्ना के प्यार में पागल थीं अमृता सिंह, रवि शास्त्री से ब्रेकअप के बाद लिया था चैलेंज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

विनोद खन्ना के जन्मदिन से बिग बॉस 13 के विरोध तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss, Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान खान ने लगाई 'भेड़ चाल वालों' की क्लास, शेफाली का दिया साथ

5 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Viju Khote prayer meet
Bollywood

विजू खोटे की श्रद्धांजलि सभा में पहुंचे फिल्मी सितारे, शोले के 'कालिया' किरदार से हुए थे मशहूर

5 अक्टूबर 2019

माहिरा शर्मा
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा पर बड़ा खुलासा, ऋतिक की फिल्म के अभिनेता से था उनका अफेयर लेकिन वो..

5 अक्टूबर 2019

vinod khanna
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर जानिए विनोद खन्ना के परिवार के बारे में, पहली पत्नी से लेकर सबसे छोटी बेटी तक

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रामायण
Bollywood

ये हैं रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' के दस 'अमर' किरदार, आजकल कहां हैं राम-सीता, क्या कर रहे हैं रावण?

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Kapil Sharma,Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

फैन की टिकट पर कपिल शर्मा ने मांग लिया नंबर और सोफी टर्नर पर प्रियंका का खुलासा, पांच खबरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद स्वामी
Bollywood

जयललिता की बॉयोपिक में अरविंद का अहम रोल, पहचानिए 'ममी' बनीं ये एक्ट्रेस कौन? पांच खबरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

war film success celebration
Bollywood

ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर' ने तीन दिन में तोड़े 8 रिकॉर्ड, सक्सेस पार्टी में स्टारकास्ट ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Madhuri Dixit,Rani Mukerji Hema Malini
Bollywood

इन छह अभिनेत्रियों ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फिल्मों में किया रोमांस, एक तो है बॉलीवुड की 'मर्दानी'

5 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: इस फिल्म का जिक्र होते ही अमिताभ का छलका दर्द, आमिर-कटरीना भी मांग चुके माफी

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Hina Khan and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घरवालों पर भड़के सलमान, बोले- 'निकलो बाहर', वीकेंड का वार की पांच बातें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc 11
Television

KBC के 11वें सीजन के बंद होने के अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद दिए संकेत, ये धारावाहिक करेगा रिप्लेस

5 अक्टूबर 2019

sanjay mishra
Bollywood

कभी एक्टिंग छोड़ ऑमलेट बनाने लगा था ये एक्टर, किस्मत और गरीबी को मात देकर बना करोड़पति

5 अक्टूबर 2019

War
War - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
War
War - फोटो : Social Media
war film success celebration
war film success celebration - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
War
War - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
war film success celebration
war film success celebration - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भाजपा ने राहुल के बैंकॉक जाने का किया दावा, ट्वीट कर कसा तंज

राहुल गांधी को लेकर एक बार फिर से भाजपा ने तंज कसा है। राहुल गांधी के बैंकॉक जाने की खबर है और महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में चुनाव होने हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा के कई नेताओं ने राहुल गांधी के बैंकॉक जाने को लेकर ट्वीट किया है।

6 अक्टूबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह 1:15

दिग्विजय सिंह का बजरंग दल और भाजपा पदाधिकारियों को लेकर विवादित बयान

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:57

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ट्रोल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा को कहे अपशब्द

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम 1:40

कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम को AIIMS किया गया रेफर, पेट में दर्द की शिकायत

5 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:00

क्या है आरे कॉलोनी फॉरेस्ट का पूरा मामला

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited