देर रात पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई दिल दहला देने वाली घटना, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द, 7 गिरफ्तार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 01:45 AM IST
ushoshi sengupta
1 of 5
ushoshi sengupta - फोटो : social media
पूर्व मिस इंडिया उशोशी सेनगुप्ता के साथ कुछ मनचलों ने बदतमीजी की है। इस बात की जानकारी उशोशी ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी। घटना सोमवार देर रात है कि जब उशोशी सेनगुप्ता अपना काम खत्म करके कोलकाता के एक होटल से अपने घर जा रही थीं। घर जाने के लिए उन्होंने उबर कैब का इस्तेमाल किया। जिसके बाद उनके साथ जो हुआ दिल देहला देने वाला था। 
miss india ushoshi sengupta miss india kolkata police mamta banerjee मिस इंडिया उशोशी सेनगुप्ता मिस इंडिया कोलकाता पुलिस ममता बनर्जी
