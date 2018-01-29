बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक नियम के चलते विवादों में फंसे आमिर खान, लोगों ने कहा-इनकी फिल्मों का होगा बहिष्कार
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:05 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' आमिर खान एक प्रतियोगिता के नियम के चलते विवादों में फंस गए हैं। बता दें, 'सिनेस्तान इंडियाज स्टोरीटेलर्स' प्रतियोगिता के लिए बनाया गया एक नियम भारतीय संविधान का उल्लंघन करने वाला है। माना जा रहा है कि यह नियम भारतीय संविधान का उल्लंघन करता है। जिससे हिंदी भाषा का अपमान होता है।
