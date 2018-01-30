अपना शहर चुनें

जल्द ही बड़े परदे पर गूंजेगा ‘हे राम हमने गांधी को मार दिया’, आज सामने आया POSTAR

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 04:13 PM IST
आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 70वीं पुण्यतिथि है। इस मौके पर बॉलीवुड ने देश के लोगों को महात्मा गांधी से जुड़ा बेहद खास राज शेयर किया है। बॉलीवुड ने गांधी को याद करते हुए ‘हे राम हमने गांधी को मार दिया’ फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया है।

डायरेक्टर नईम ए. सिद्दीकी द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म महात्मा गांधी की आहिंसावादी विचारधारा पर आधारित होगी। साथ ही इस फिल्म में गांधी की हत्या से जुड़ी घटना को भी चित्रित किया गया है। पता को कि 30 जनवरी 1948 को नाथूराम गोडसे ने महात्मा गांधी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

 
Bollywood
जल्द ही बड़े परदे पर गूंजेगा 'हे राम हमने गांधी को मार दिया', आज सामने आया POSTAR

