चुनाव जीतने के बाद पहली बार संसद में साथ दिखे ये मां-बेटे, आज तक नहीं रहे एक घर में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 26 May 2019 08:30 AM IST
hema malini sunny deol
hema malini sunny deol - फोटो : social media
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में एनडीए को बड़ी जीत हासिल हुई है । भाजपा से चुनाव लड़ने वाले बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज एक साथ नजर आए । दरअसल, शनिवार को संसद के सेट्रल हॉल में भाजपा की बैठक हुई । इसमें सनी देओल, किरण खेर, मनोज तिवारी, हेमा मालिनी और रवि किशन जैसे सितारे शामिल हुए।
hema malini sunny deol
hema malini sunny deol - फोटो : social media
hema malini
hema malini - फोटो : social media
ravi kishan
ravi kishan - फोटो : social media
kirron kher
kirron kher - फोटो : social media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
manoj tiwari
manoj tiwari
