आशिक बनाया आपने के बाद अब हेट स्टोरी 4 का नया सेंशुअस गाना, इहाना का दिखा हॉट अवतार

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 07:24 PM IST
Hate Story 4 song Tum Mere Ho Release watch here
फिल्म हेट स्टोरी सीरीज की चौथी फिल्म रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। फिल्म के गाने जारी किए जा रहे हैं। फिल्म का एक नया रोमांटिक सॉन्ग तुम मेरे हो लॉन्च किया गया है, जिसमें विवान भटेना और इहाना का जबरदस्त रोमांस देखने को मिल रहा है।
