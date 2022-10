Link Copied

फॉलो करें और पाएं ताजा अपडेट्स मनोरंजन

बॉलीवुड लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें

Angry Salman Khan said ‘get lost’ after being offered money for Godfather: ‘You cannot buy my love for Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi garu’ Chiranjeevi recently shared how Salman Khan agreed to star in GodFather without listening to the script. Salman also turned down money for the role.