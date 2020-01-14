शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   five news of Barack Obama Saif Ali Khan Shehnaz Gill Urvashi Rautela Kabir Khan

दुल्हन बनीं शहनाज गिल, बराक ओबामा ने 'अमेरिकन फैक्ट्री' की टीम को दी बधाई, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 11:24 PM IST
Shehnaz Gill, Barack Obama
1 of 5
Shehnaz Gill, Barack Obama - फोटो : amar ujala
बराक ओबामा की फिल्म को मिला बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन
हाल ही में 92वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स की नॉमिनेशन लिस्ट जारी की गई। इस लिस्ट में बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री कैटेगरी में अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की फिल्म 'अमेरिकन फैक्ट्री' ने अपनी जगह हासिल की है। अपनी इस उपलब्धि पर ओबामा ने अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस के मेकर्स को बधाई दी है। इस बात की जानकारी खुद बराक ओबामा ने ट्विटर के जरिए दी है। 
 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
barack obama saif ali khan shehnaz gill urvashi rautela kabir khan बराक ओबामा सैफ अली खान शहनाज गिल उर्वशी रौतेला कबीर खान
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Bloodshot
Hollywood

विन डीजल की फिल्म 'ब्लडशॉट' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, एक्शन-रोमांच-टेक्नोलॉजी का दिखा फुल डोज

14 जनवरी 2020

मशहूर गायिका अनुराधा पौडवाल ने गीतों से दर्शकों का किया मनोरंजन।
Gorakhpur

पहले भजन, फिर खुद गाए फिल्मी गानों से अनुराधा पौडवाल ने लूटी महफिल, धड़क उठे दिल

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Salman Khan
Bollywood

54 साल के सलमान की फिटनेस के ये हैं राज, शूटिंग के दौरान ऐसे रख रहे सेहत का ख्याल

14 जनवरी 2020

himanshi khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो से निकलते ही हिमांशी ने किया खुलाया, बताया शहनाज ने कैसे की उनकी जिंदगी बर्बाद

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Darbar
Bollywood

रिलीज के तीन दिन बाद इस केबल ऑपरेटर ने टीवी पर दिखाई ये सुपरहिट फिल्म, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

14 जनवरी 2020

Salma Khan,Navjot Singh Sidhu
Bollywood

सलमा खान का 77 की उम्र में इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू और कपिल के शो में सिद्धू की वापसी, ये हैं पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Aditya Narayan, Neha and Madhurima
Television

नेहा कक्कड़-आदित्य नारायण की शादी से बिग बॉस में यौन शोषण के खुलासे तक, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

15 जनवरी 2020

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

खेत में फोटो खिंचवाना पड़ गया अनन्या पांडे को भारी, ट्रोलर्स बोले- 'स्ट्रगल कर रही हैं दीदी'

15 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
विज्ञापन
आलिया भट्ट और गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी
Bollywood

आलिया की फिल्म से पहले जानें कौन थीं 'गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी', 500 रुपये के लिए पति ने दिया था बेच

15 जनवरी 2020

salma khan
Bollywood

सलमान की मां ने 77 की उम्र में किया इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू, फॉलोअर्स की संख्या सात हजार पार

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
हीना परमार
Bollywood

एकता कपूर की देखा-देखी शुरू हुए इस शो में फिर नागिन बनेंगी हीना परमार

14 जनवरी 2020

prithviraj
Bollywood

अक्षय की ‘पृथ्वीराज’ को मिल गया जयचन्द, चंदबरदाई के किरदार के लिए भी कलाकार फाइनल

14 जनवरी 2020

Salman, Amrish Puri, Shahrukh and Kajol
Bollywood

25 साल में कितनी बदल गई 'करण अर्जुन' की पूरी स्टारकास्ट, दो जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

14 जनवरी 2020

Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu
Television

एक साल बाद कपिल के शो में होने जा रही नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की एंट्री, अब क्या करेंगी अर्चना?

14 जनवरी 2020

Ritu Nanda
Bollywood

Ritu Nanda: शादी से लेकर जिंदगी के आखिरी पलों तक, यहां देखिए ऋतु नंदा की Unseen तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Ritu Nanda, neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

ऋतु नंदा के निधन से शोक में बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ बच्चन से नीतू कपूर तक ने सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे किया याद

14 जनवरी 2020

South Indian Actresses
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ही बेहद खूबसूरत लगती हैं साउथ की ये अभिनेत्रियां, फिल्मों में भी दिखता है NoMake Look

14 जनवरी 2020

शिवालिका ओवेरॉय, करीना कपूर
Bollywood

करीना कपूर की नकल करते करते खुद बन गईं हीरोइन, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बताए अदाकारी के रोचक तरीके

14 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

सिद्धार्थ-शेफाली को बाथरूम में बंद देख शहनाज पीटने लगीं दरवाजा, बोलीं- 'पता है क्या कर रहे हो अंदर'

14 जनवरी 2020

Mona Singh Lohri celebration
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली लोहड़ी में नई नवेली दुल्हन की तरह सजीं मोना सिंह, पति के साथ ऐसे आईं नजर

14 जनवरी 2020

hrithik roshan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में ऋतिक रोशन को पूरे हुए 20 साल, कैमरे के पीछे रहकर अभिनेता ने सीखे स्टारडम के गुण

14 जनवरी 2020

बांग्ला कलाकार
Bollywood

CAA और NRC के खिलाफ कोंकणा सेन समेत बांग्ला कलाकार बोले- 'हम कागज नहीं दिखाएंगे'

14 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz Gill, Barack Obama
Shehnaz Gill, Barack Obama - फोटो : amar ujala
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan - फोटो : social media
Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Shehnaz Kaur Gill - फोटो : twitter
Urvashi Rautela with Ferrari
Urvashi Rautela with Ferrari - फोटो : Youtube
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

हिमाचल के पर्यटन स्थल तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर एक ही बर्तन में 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी पकाने का विश्व रिकॉर्ड गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ है।

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी 1:45

डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह पर राजनीतिक जंग शुरू, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

14 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:20

15 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

14 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

हर घाव पर दवा का मरहम लगाता लैमफोर्ड बायोटेक

14 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited