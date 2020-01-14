दुल्हन बनीं शहनाज गिल, बराक ओबामा ने 'अमेरिकन फैक्ट्री' की टीम को दी बधाई, पांच खबरें

हाल ही में 92वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स की नॉमिनेशन लिस्ट जारी की गई। इस लिस्ट में बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री कैटेगरी में अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा की फिल्म 'अमेरिकन फैक्ट्री' ने अपनी जगह हासिल की है। अपनी इस उपलब्धि पर ओबामा ने अपने प्रोडक्शन हाउस के मेकर्स को बधाई दी है। इस बात की जानकारी खुद बराक ओबामा ने ट्विटर के जरिए दी है।
Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 January 2020