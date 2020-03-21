शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Fir Against Kanika Kapoor and Akshay Kumar Shahrukh Khan advise about Coronavirus entertainment news

कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज और कोरोना वायरस पर अक्षय-शाहरुख की सलाह, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 12:19 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड की गायिका कनिका कपूर के कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित होने के बाद अब उनकेे खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हो गई है।सीएमओ आईपीसी की धारा आईपीसी 188 (महामारी कानून) 269 (ऐसा काम जिससे संक्रामक रोग फैलने की आशंका हो) और 270 (जीवन के लिए संकटपूर्ण रोग का फैलाना) तहत लखनऊ के सरोजिनी नगर थाने में कनिका पर केस दर्ज हुआ है।  

कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ योगी सरकार ने उठाया सख्त कदम, दर्ज हुई FIR
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kanika kapoor akshay kumar shahrukh coronavirus rani mukerji
 
नीना गुप्ता, करीना कपूर, विद्या बालन
Bollywood

अलग अंदाज से इन अभिनेत्रियों ने बटोरी सुर्खियां, करीना ने किया था बेबी बंप के साथ रैंप वॉक

21 मार्च 2020

आदित्य चोपड़ा और रानी मुखर्जी
Bollywood

इटली में गुपचुप तरीके से रानी मुखर्जी ने की थी शादी, आदित्य संग ऐसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी

21 मार्च 2020

Bhagat Singh film poster
Bollywood

ये सात अभिनेता बन चुके हैं भगत सिंह, शम्मी कपूर से लेकर अजय देवगन तक का नाम है शामिल

21 मार्च 2020

Kanika Kapoor, yogi adityanath
Bollywood

कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ योगी सरकार ने उठाया सख्त कदम, दर्ज हुई FIR

20 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan - फोटो : Social Media
अक्षय कुमार
अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : Social Media
रानी मुखर्जी
रानी मुखर्जी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor - फोटो : socail media
