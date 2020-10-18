शहर चुनें
FIR Against Kangana Ranaut and Amit Shah Speak Over Sushant Singh Rajput Case entertainment news

कंगना रणौत पर केस दर्ज और सुशांत मामले पर अमित शाह का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 07:50 AM IST
कंगना रनौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
1 of 5
कंगना रनौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : फाइल
कंगना रणौत और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल पर शनिवार को मुंबई की बांद्रा कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई। अदालत में मुन्ना वराली और साहिल अशरफ सैयद ने एक याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिसमें कंगना के ट्वीट को भड़काऊ बताते हुए उनपर एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की गई थी। इस मामले पर कंगना ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार उनसे उबर नहीं पा रही है।

महाराष्ट्र में केस दर्ज होने पर आया कंगना रणौत का बयान, बोलीं- पप्पू सेना को मेरे अलावा कुछ दिख नहीं रहा

 
कंगना रनौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
कंगना रनौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : फाइल
ओम पुरी
ओम पुरी - फोटो : PTI
कंगना रणौत और स्वरा भास्कर
कंगना रणौत और स्वरा भास्कर - फोटो : PTI
बिग बॉस 14
बिग बॉस 14 - फोटो : instagram/colorstv
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : फाइल
