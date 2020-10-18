कंगना रणौत पर केस दर्ज और सुशांत मामले पर अमित शाह का बयान, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f8ba31490c54a707d00414d","slug":"fir-against-kangana-ranaut-and-amit-shah-speak-over-sushant-singh-rajput-case-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रनौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
- फोटो : फाइल
{"_id":"5f8ba31490c54a707d00414d","slug":"fir-against-kangana-ranaut-and-amit-shah-speak-over-sushant-singh-rajput-case-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रणौत और स्वरा भास्कर
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f8ba31490c54a707d00414d","slug":"fir-against-kangana-ranaut-and-amit-shah-speak-over-sushant-singh-rajput-case-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बिग बॉस 14
- फोटो : instagram/colorstv
{"_id":"5f8ba31490c54a707d00414d","slug":"fir-against-kangana-ranaut-and-amit-shah-speak-over-sushant-singh-rajput-case-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
- फोटो : फाइल