Father's Day Spl: अकेले ही पिता और मां दोनों की जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के सिंगल पापा

{"_id":"5d02757bbdec226ddf272452","slug":"father-s-day-2019-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor-these-are-bollywood-single-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d02757bbdec226ddf272452","slug":"father-s-day-2019-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor-these-are-bollywood-single-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
karan johar
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d02757bbdec226ddf272452","slug":"father-s-day-2019-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor-these-are-bollywood-single-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Tusshar Kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d02757bbdec226ddf272452","slug":"father-s-day-2019-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor-these-are-bollywood-single-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rahul dev
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d02757bbdec226ddf272452","slug":"father-s-day-2019-karan-johar-to-tusshar-kapoor-these-are-bollywood-single-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राहुल बोस
- फोटो : file photo