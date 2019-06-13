शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   father s day 2019 Karan Johar To Tusshar Kapoor these are Bollywood Single Fathers

Father's Day Spl: अकेले ही पिता और मां दोनों की जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के सिंगल पापा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 09:51 PM IST
Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor
1 of 5
Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
बच्चों की जिम्मेदारियां अकेले संभालना किसी पिता के लिए आसान नहीं होता लेकिन इसे कर दिखाया बॉलीवुड के कुछ सिंगल फादर्स ने। आज हम आपको मिलाने जा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसे ही फादर्स से जो अपने बच्चों के लिए माता-पिता दोनों हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें कुछ ऐसे ही सिंगल फादर्स। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
father's day 2019 father's day karan johar tusshar kapoor rahul dev rahul bose फादर्स डे 2019 फादर्स डे करण जौहर तुषार कपूर राहुल देव राहुल बोस
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

malaika and salman
Bollywood

'दबंग 3' के आइटम नंबर में अब नजर नहीं आएंगी मलाइका, सलमान ने इस एक्ट्रेस को दिया बड़ा चांस

13 जून 2019

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहली बार सलमान खान को दिया जवाब, 'भारत' के बारे में बोली ये बात

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
कंगना रनौत, आदित्य पंचोली और जरीना वहाब
Bollywood

आदित्य की पत्नी जरीना बोलीं- 'मेरे पति को डेट करती रही कंगना, उसे बेटी कैसे मान लूं ?'

13 जून 2019

Khesari Lal Yadav
Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद रातों रात बदली थी भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार खेसारी लाल यादव की किस्मत, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
Bollywood

#MeToo: तनुश्री-नाना पाटेकर केस में पुलिस ने फाइल की 'बी रिपोर्ट', जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

13 जून 2019

ira khan
Bollywood

कौन है ये लड़का, जिसे आमिर खान की बेटी इरा कर रहीं डेट

13 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर को क्लीन चिट मिलने पर तनुश्री दत्ता का फूटा गुस्सा, मुंबई पुलिस पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

13 जून 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

जिम के बाहर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने दिखाए एब्स, दे रही हैं एक्टर्स को चैलेंज

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
के. आसिफ
Bollywood

असली मोतियों के लिए के. आसिफ ने रुकवा दी थी 'मुगल-ए-आजम' की शूटिंग, पढ़ें ये रोचक किस्सा

13 जून 2019

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर ने हल्क जैसी बॉडी बनाकर पोस्ट की फोटो, बादशाह ने कहा- 'ज्वलनशील पदार्थ'

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
वीरेन्द्र सिंह देओल और धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

पंजाबी फिल्मों का सुपरस्टार था धर्मेंद्र का ये भाई, शूटिंग के दौरान गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी हत्या

13 जून 2019

esha deol
Bollywood

एशा देओल की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, दो दिन पहले 'मिराया' को दिया था जन्म

13 जून 2019

photoshoot
Bollywood

शक्ति कपूर ने पहनी अजीब ड्रेस तो कभी गोविंदा दिखे वनपीस में, देखें ये फनी फोटोशूट्स

13 जून 2019

bollywood villains
Bollywood

Father's Day: डैनी से लेकर रंजीत तक ये हैं 'विलेन' के बच्चे, कुछ हैं स्टार तो कुछ लाइमलाइट से गायब

13 जून 2019

tanushree and Nana
Bollywood

नाना पाटेकर ही नहीं ये 6 सेलिब्रिटी भी हो चुके हैं #MeToo का शिकार, लगे ऐसे गंभीर आरोप

13 जून 2019

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

ऋतिक के साथ तस्वीर वायरल होने के बाद आलिया की एक और फोटो आई सामने, मां के साथ ऐसे दे रहीं पोज

13 जून 2019

Billionaire Daughters
Bollywood

Father's Day: ये हैं अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की गुणवान बेटियां, पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चल कमा रहीं नाम

13 जून 2019

सलमान खान और अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर से सलमान खान तक, इन 5 एक्टर्स की बॉडी है बेहद शानदार

13 जून 2019

meezaan, navya
Bollywood

नव्या नवेली से रिश्ते पर पहली बार बोले मीजान जाफरी, रणवीर नहीं इन दो अभिनेताओं को बताया पहली पसंद

13 जून 2019

ईशा गुप्ता
Bollywood

आधार कार्ड सेवा पर इमरान हाशमी की एक्ट्रेस का फूटा गुस्सा, UIDAI को टैग कर दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

13 जून 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की फोटो
Bollywood

खानदानी शफाखाना के लिए सोनाक्षी ने किया पोस्ट, बादशाह का तंज- मेरी फोटो कितनी बढ़िया आई

13 जून 2019

tanushree dutta nana patekar
Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर लगाए थे ये आरोप, एक साल बाद ही बंद हुआ केस

13 जून 2019

Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor
Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
karan johar
karan johar - फोटो : file photo
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
rahul dev
rahul dev - फोटो : social media
राहुल बोस
राहुल बोस - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरों के साथ मरीज के परिजनों के मारपीट करने के मामले में डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। इसी बीच हड़ताली डॉक्टरों के समर्थन में दिल्ली AIIMS के डॉक्टर भी उतर आए हैं।

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:31

जिसे लोग कहते थे सनकी उसने बना दी महानतम फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम

13 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:33

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग ने की मुलाकात, मसूद और पाकिस्तान के मुद्दे पर हुई बात

13 जून 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर 0:50

समंदर की तेज लहरों के बीच भारतीय तट रक्षक बल ने हेलिकॉप्टर से बचाई शख्स की जान

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:07

वायु ने बदली दिशा, गुजरात को अब नहीं होगा ज्यादा नुकसान

13 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.