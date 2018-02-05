बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बेटे अभिषेक के जन्मदिन पर महानायक अमिताभ हुए इमोशनल, ट्वीट जीत लेगा आपका दिल
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:17 PM IST
5 फरवरी 1976 को जन्मे अभिषेक सोमवार को अपना 42वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस मौके पर तमाम फैंस उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार शुभकामनाएं संदेश भेज रहे हैं। इस बीच उनके पिता और सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी अपने बेटे को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। अमिताभ का ये इमोशनल पोस्ट आपका दिल जीत लेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a781a1c4f1c1b8e238b6c13","slug":"father-amitabh-bachchan-posts-emotional-tweet-on-son-abhishek-bachchan-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.