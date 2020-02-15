शहर चुनें

Exclusive breaking news about Kishore kumar biopic Anurag basu no more director of the film

EXCLUSIVE: किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक से अनुराग बसु का पत्ता कटा, परिजनों को रणबीर के नाम पर एतराज नहीं

पंकज शुक्ल, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 08:15 AM IST
Anurag Basu and Kishore Kumar
1 of 4
Anurag Basu and Kishore Kumar - फोटो : twitter
इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'लूडो' को पूरा करने में व्यस्त निर्देशक अनुराग बसु फिल्म 'बर्फी' और 'जग्गा जासूस' के बाद एक बार फिर अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर के साथ काम करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। अनुराग का कहना है कि उनकी महात्वाकांक्षी फिल्म मशहूर गायक किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक पर काम अब भी चल रहा है और वह इसे रणबीर के साथ ही बनाना चाहते हैं। लेकिन, अमर उजाला की पड़ताल बताती है कि किशोर कुमार का परिवार ये बायोपिक अब अनुराग बसु के साथ बनाने को इच्छुक नहीं है।


 
kishore kumar kishore kumar biopic anurag basu exclusive किशोर कुमार
Anurag Basu and Kishore Kumar
Anurag Basu and Kishore Kumar - फोटो : twitter
Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor
Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
anurag basu
anurag basu - फोटो : file photo
Kishore Kumar
Kishore Kumar - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
