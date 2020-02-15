EXCLUSIVE: किशोर कुमार की बायोपिक से अनुराग बसु का पत्ता कटा, परिजनों को रणबीर के नाम पर एतराज नहीं

{"_id":"5e4758e38ebc3ee5981dcf16","slug":"exclusive-breaking-news-about-kishore-kumar-biopic-anurag-basu-no-more-director-of-the-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"EXCLUSIVE: \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0938\u0941 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0924\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Anurag Basu and Kishore Kumar
- फोटो : twitter
Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor
- फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
anurag basu
- फोटो : file photo
Kishore Kumar
- फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala