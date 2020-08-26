शारदा सिन्हा के निधन की उड़ी अफवाह और संदीप सिंह की खुली पोल, पांच बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5f45ccc2d334471cef2ae3c6","slug":"entertainment-top-five-news-sushant-singh-rajput-rhea-chakraborty-sharda-sinha-sandip-ssing-siddharth-pithani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शारदा सिन्हा, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, संदीप सिंह
- फोटो : सोशळ मीडिया
{"_id":"5f45ccc2d334471cef2ae3c6","slug":"entertainment-top-five-news-sushant-singh-rajput-rhea-chakraborty-sharda-sinha-sandip-ssing-siddharth-pithani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिया चक्रवर्ती-सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f45ccc2d334471cef2ae3c6","slug":"entertainment-top-five-news-sushant-singh-rajput-rhea-chakraborty-sharda-sinha-sandip-ssing-siddharth-pithani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f45ccc2d334471cef2ae3c6","slug":"entertainment-top-five-news-sushant-singh-rajput-rhea-chakraborty-sharda-sinha-sandip-ssing-siddharth-pithani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
एके हंगल
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f45ccc2d334471cef2ae3c6","slug":"entertainment-top-five-news-sushant-singh-rajput-rhea-chakraborty-sharda-sinha-sandip-ssing-siddharth-pithani","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिया चक्रवर्ती
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम